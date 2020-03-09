Sidharth Shukla reveals his difficult times and financial conditions says his mom was his rock at that time. Read the complete interview here–

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla who has been given the title of the angry young man of the house recently revealed his struggles in an interview. Though he beated up Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, and Shehnaaz Gill in the show and became the winner, he recently revealed that behind his tough personality is a boy who has suffered a lot. Quoting his financial crises and his personal problems, he said that his mom has been the most important person in his life from his childhood.

He said that as he was the youngest in his family, he was very close to his mother and even while cooking food, his mom used to hold his one hand and cook food from another. He said that though many children hide many things from their parents, he was among those who used to share everything.

Talking about his father’s demise, he said that his mom became the rock of their family. Despite major financial crises, she managed to run the house and sacrificed all her needs because of her children. He said that his mother has always taught him the right lesson to tackle with life and whatever he is today, he is just because of her.

No doubt, Sidharth Shukla’s mom has been his guiding force, who has always held his hand in bad situations.

