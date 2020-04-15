Sidharth Shukla reacts to Devoleena Bhattacharjee's negative criticism on his song Bhula Dunga with Shehnaaz Gill, says the audience’s appreciation is more important.

After winning Bigg Boss 13 and sharing a good rapport with the housemates, Sidharth Shukla appeared in a music video for the first time with Shehnaaz Gill titled Bhula Dunga. Though the song received a great response from the audience and has garnered 52 million views on YouTube in three weeks, the song has also received negative criticism from many people. The song also made headlines when Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee revealed that the song had zero chemistry.

Finally, after a long time, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla opened up about the subject and revealed that he heard many of his Bigg Boss fellows sharing their views on the song. He said that for him it is the audience appreciation that matters the most. He added that no doubt his song received a lot of love from his fans and he is thankful to all those who supported him and liked the song.

Though Sidharth Shukla didn’t take Devoleena’s name in his entire comment, it is quite obvious that his reply hinted at her only. Moreover, after reacting to Bhula Dunga song, Devoleena started getting nasty comments on her social media handle from Shehnaaz Gill fans and she also reported the matter to the cyber cell.

Not just the fans, but Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Mayur Verma also reacted to Devoleena’s comment and slammed her for saying that the song had zero chemistry. Recently, the Bigg Boss contestant also wished Bihu to her fans by making Jalebis at home.

