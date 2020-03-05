Sidharth Shukla says that he deserved this win and people love him and voted for him this is the reason that he has won the trophy of Bigg Boss 13. Shukla said that not only the viewers but the people inside the house also knew how strong he was in the game. Read the full article to know more.

Sidharth Shukla has been receiving enormous love since the time he has been on the reality show Bigg Boss 23. This season of Bigg Boss was of four and a half months and received the highest TRP as compared to another season of the show. After spending a long time in the house Sidharth Shukla was declared as the winner of the show, by getting the highest number of votes.

Many felt that the decision was biased and it was already fixed. Some people even said that Asim Riaz deserved this trophy more than Sidharth Shukla. When Sidharth got the opportunity to answer all these questions and statements, he said that he does not think that it was anything like that and he deserved the trophy which he finally won by the love of the viewers. He even said that if you go and check everybody’s journey who were there in the house, out of all of them hi journey was tough and he gave ghi best to handle the ups and downs in the house.

The actor added that there are always some people who re supporting you and some who are not, so when you win the people who were supporting you becomes happy whereas on the other hand the people who were not supporting you wanted the result to be different. He said this is just a case of grapes are sour.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 5 March 2020 preview: Heena Panchal to hit Navdeesh Kaur during an argument?

Shukla continued by saying that this is very common among human beings and this used to even happen inside the house, but whenever the housemates needed to choose a captain they unanimously chose him. In the end, he said that people who are giving these kinds of statements should think that it does not make any sense as he already has the trophy as he was strong and more loved by the people.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App