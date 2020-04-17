Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has credited his success to Shehnaaz Gill. In a recent interview, Sidharth Shukla also said that Shehnaaz Gill is very special for him.

Bigg Boss 13 might be over but its ardent fans are still gaga over one of the most popular jodis of this season- SidNaaz, i.e Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill and rightly so. During their stint in the reality show, SidNaaz became best friends and remained inseparable despite multiple fights and game plays. Towards the end, their bond became so strong that Shehnaaz Gill went ahead to claim that she doesn’t want to win Bigg Boss, she just wants to win Sidharth Shukla. After the show’s wrap, Shehnaaz walked out of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge citing her love for Sidharth Shukla. Meanwhile, Sidharth maintained that they are just good friends.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Sidharth Shukla has not only credited his Bigg Boss 13 victory to Shehnaaz Gill but also called her special. Speaking about his bond with Shehnaaz, Sidharth said that he credits his Bigg Boss 13 win to her. He has never seen a girl like her. She is very entertaining. Moreover, he wonders what would have happened to him if she was not by his side in Bigg Boss 13.

Sidharth Shukla also revealed that he is equally close to Shehnaaz Gill as he is to his mother, sister or niece. Expressing that Shehnaaz is special for him, Sidharth said that it is too early to talk about a relationship or marriage but they spent a wonderful time in Bigg Boss house. They would often have conversations about their personal lives, which were unrelated to the show.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla recently featured in a music video titled Bhula Dunga. After Bhula Dunga’s success, reports are rife that the on-screen couple has been offered 2 more music videos and an opportunity to co-host Dance Deewane.

