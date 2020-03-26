Sidharth Shukla shares a BTS video of his song Bhula Dunga with Shehnaaz Gill that showcases the making of the song. Watch here—

Though, Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13 has ended, still, there is a lot of buzz around the show and its contestants. This won’t be wrong to say that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill added their charm in the show and became the most entertaining couple. From Shehnaaz Gill’s cute attention-seeking behavior to Sidharth Shukla’s hidden love besides his harsh personality, in no time Sidnaaz began the most trending hashtag and also received a lot of love by their fans.

A day back, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s song Bhula Dunga also released, which has garnered 21 million views and is trending on number 1 on YouTube. Its a love ballad composed by Darshan Raval and showcases that love takes you from different aspects like sorrow, betrayal, emotional rides, and happiness.

Now, to tease his fans Sidharth Shukla also shared a BTS video that showcases the making of the song Bhula Dunga. From how the underwater scenes were shot to post movements and the photoshoots, the video showcases everything. Talking about the response of the song, Sidharth Shukla revealed that he is very happy as the audience liked the song and added that when he first heard the song, he fell in love with it.

Watch the BTS video of Bhula Dunga featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill—

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has also come to an end and in place of that Colors is showcasing the old episodes of Bigg Boss 13 at the same time slot. Recently in an interview, Shehnaaz Gill also revealed that after seeing herself in the show, she sometimes gets embarred.

