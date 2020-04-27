Fans have demanded Ekta Kapoor to cast Bigg Boss 13 power couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in Broken But Beautiful 3. The duo were recently seen in the song Bhula Dunga.

One of the most loved shows of Alt Balaji- Broken But Beautiful is going to make a comeback with the third season but without its lead pair Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi. In the first two seasons, we saw how Vikrant and Harleen’s characters Veer and Sameera, who were broken heart broken, found true love in each other. On Monday, Ekta Kapoor revealed on Twitter that Broken But Beautiful will continue but without Veer and Sameera. There will be no more twists and turns in their love story.

Broken But Beautiful 3 will have a new pair and asked fans to suggest whom would they like to see in the third instalment. Soon after Ekta shared the post, the comment section got flooded with fans asking her to cast Bigg Boss 13’s star couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

A fan said that while Sidharth is a fireball, Shehnaaz is cold as ice, Sidharth is smart and logical, Shehnaaz is meek and innocent, Sidharth has brain and Shehnaaz has heart, which makes SidNaaz even more beautiful.

The time has come to break this heartbreaking news! While we have commissioned the next season of #brokenbutbeautiful it won't have Veer and Sameera. Their story ends here without unnecessary twists. But here’s the Question! WHICH PAIR WOULD YOU WANT IN THE THIRD INSTALMENT? pic.twitter.com/DuAYZitQIx — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 26, 2020

If Sid is hot as a fireball, Sana is cold as an ice If Sid is smart & logical then Sana is meek and innocent If Sid is brain Then Sana is heart The truth is that #SidNaaz makes each other more beautiful ♥️…… I request you to cast @sidharth_shukla

& @ishehnaaz_gill — 💮𝙇𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙮💖Sԋҽԋɳααȥιαɳ (@LoveIsTulip) April 26, 2020

WE WANT SIDHARTH SHUKLA AND SHEHNAAZ GILL 😘💞💞💞 pic.twitter.com/6ZupbWdsKA — Rahul Singh (@RahulSi00163408) April 26, 2020

Ma'am please consider Sidharth shukla and shehnaaz Gill, they are two beautiful and powerful individuals who are even powerful whem they come together🌟 pic.twitter.com/tT3KlviBXC — Sidnaaz❤ (@Sidharthaursana) April 26, 2020

Sidharth shukla and shehnaz gill

Who else? pic.twitter.com/DynK3Ghebk — Ri 🌻⛅ (@sidnazkideewani) April 26, 2020

@ektarkapoor

mam please u should cast Sidharth shukla and shehnaaz kaur gill for ur next project!!!

we all really want to see them together on screen!!!!!#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/sqw6yw3vS0 — Sid & Sana_ (@Saumya__ss) April 26, 2020

Many times Broken but still find a way to be together. One and only #SidNaaz ♥️ pic.twitter.com/9RUn8LtjYP — Rishi (@rishirishabhc) April 26, 2020

Along with Shehnaaz Gill, Fans have also expressed their desire to see either Rashami Desai or Jennifer Winget opposite Sidharth Shukla.

People Would Love To See @sidharth_shukla & @jenwinget In Next Season !! And We All Know Popularity Of Sidharth Is On Top Of Hill Now, S03 Will Be Blockbuster If You Encash His Popularity Wisely !! — The Reality Review (@webtelworld) April 26, 2020

On the professional front, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were recently seen in a music video titled Bhula Dunga. Reports are rife that they have been offered 2 more music videos together. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have previously worked together in Colors Tv show Dil Se Dil Tak.

