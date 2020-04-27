One of the most loved shows of Alt Balaji- Broken But Beautiful is going to make a comeback with the third season but without its lead pair Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi. In the first two seasons, we saw how Vikrant and Harleen’s characters Veer and Sameera, who were broken heart broken, found true love in each other. On Monday, Ekta Kapoor revealed on Twitter that Broken But Beautiful will continue but without Veer and Sameera. There will be no more twists and turns in their love story.

Broken But Beautiful 3 will have a new pair and asked fans to suggest whom would they like to see in the third instalment. Soon after Ekta shared the post, the comment section got flooded with fans asking her to cast Bigg Boss 13’s star couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

A fan said that while Sidharth is a fireball, Shehnaaz is cold as ice, Sidharth is smart and logical, Shehnaaz is meek and innocent, Sidharth has brain and Shehnaaz has heart, which makes SidNaaz even more beautiful.

Along with Shehnaaz Gill, Fans have also expressed their desire to see either Rashami Desai or Jennifer Winget opposite Sidharth Shukla.

On the professional front, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were recently seen in a music video titled Bhula Dunga. Reports are rife that they have been offered 2 more music videos together. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have previously worked together in Colors Tv show Dil Se Dil Tak.

