Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have become the talk of the town since the Bigg Boss 13 has started. Now the couple is working on a music video that is going to be released soon. But the photos from the music video went viral.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have become the most adorable couple in the Bigg Boss season 13. Shehnaaz Gill a number of times convinced her love for Sidharth Shukla. But Sidharth Shukla always friend-zoned her. But Shehnaaz Gill doesn’t get affected by that and she said that she is glad about the friendship and they respect each other’s emotions.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla will be seen in a music video. The video will release soon but before that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s photos went viral. Well, it can be said that Bigg Boss season 13 contestants are super excited about the music videos. Recently, Paras and Mahira have released their music video Baarish. The couple gained a lot of popularity and love. The song was trending on number one for 2 days

Their song was super hit. After that Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz were also been seen preparing for their music videos. They have posted photos and posters of their upcoming song. Asim Riaz also has done a music video with Jacqueline Fernandez. The music video also grabbed the attention of the audience and the fans also garnered the love on them.

Talking about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, they both have a good fan following these days. And after coming out of the house they are still maintaining the good fan following. Shehnaaz Gill is busy with her show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge but she never failed to express her emotions for Sidharth Shukla. For more such updates stay tuned to NewsX.

