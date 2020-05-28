Phir Tera Time Aayega song: After showcasing his real and gentle side to his fans in the house of Bigg Boss and winning the show with his inner spirit and passion, Sidharth Shukla is again back to astonish his fan base as the Television star has now collaborated with many singers of Bollywood for a new COVID-19 lockdown song Phir Tera Time Aayega. As the title of the song suggests, the song is all about positivity, motivation and inspires people not to lose hope in this difficult time as this too shall pass.

In the song, Sidharth Shukla is seen in limited screen space and looks dapper dressed in a black t-shirt. Apart from Sidharth Shukla, the song features Mika Singh, Kapil Sharma, Roop Kumar Rathod, Neeti Mohan, chef Ranveer Brar, Sanjeev Kapoor, Akshay Hariharan, and others. The song released some hours back and has no doubt uplifted the moods.

Talking about Sidharth Shukla’s Bigg Boss journey, the actor proved himself quite well on the screens and showcased his charismatic personality. From his fights, arguments, strategies to friendship bonds, Sidharth Shukla has struggled quite hard in his journey and ended his journey by winning the show along with Asim Riaz becoming the first runner up.

Watch Phir Tera Time Aayega song here

Not just Phir Tera Time Ayega, the entertainment industry for a long time has been collaborating for many motivating songs and short films to lift up the spirit of the people and the society sitting at homes during the lockdown.

