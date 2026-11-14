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Home > Entertainment News > Sidhu Moose Wala New Controversy: From Jaandi Vaar To Phantom Ferrari, Why His Parents’ Fight Over His Musical Legacy Continues Four Years After His Death

Sidhu Moose Wala New Controversy: From Jaandi Vaar To Phantom Ferrari, Why His Parents’ Fight Over His Musical Legacy Continues Four Years After His Death

Sidhu Moose Wala's parents have once again challenged the release of his unreleased music, this time over Phantom Ferrari. From Jaandi Vaar to the latest dispute with Saga Music, here's why the family continues to fight over his musical legacy.

Sidhu Moosewala and his parents (Image: X)
Sidhu Moosewala and his parents (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-11-14 10:29 IST

The leak of Sidhu Moose Wala’s un-released song called Phantom Ferrari has sparked another row between his family members and the music industry where Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur have blamed music company Saga Music for leaking the song without their consent. The couple has warned them of taking legal action against them in order to get the attention of four-year-long struggle in order to safeguard their son’s music and other commercial interests.

On the contrary, Saga Music has claimed that it has the right to do so because of the agreement which was signed by Sidhu Moose Wala in 2020. It has even presented some documents and proofs in this regard.

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What Is The Latest Controversy Over Sidhu Moose Wala’s Phantom Ferrari?

This issue came to light when Saga Music released a promotional teaser video where Sidhu made an announcement regarding the arrival of Phantom under the label. He also stated in the video that the music video was almost ready. His parents were unhappy with this announcement, as the label continued even after they had asked the label to stop and discuss things with them.

Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur issued a statement which read, “The song Phantom by Sidhu Moose Wala is being released by Saga Music without our permission or authorisation. Despite our request to halt the release and discuss a resolution, Saga Music has proceeded without any valid documentation from us.”

The pair mentioned that they were embarking on this process to ensure that the legacy of their son was respected and safeguarded. The couple went further by requesting other artists, producers, and music labels to approach them if they have any recordings belonging to Sidhu before making any announcements or releasing the recordings to the public. Saga Music Company came up with its own version of the story. As per Saga, Sidhu entered into a contract in 2020 wherein he gave rights to the song to the label. It also mentioned that payments were made for the audio rights, and expenses were incurred for production, mixing, mastering, and the music video.

Saga Music Company also claimed that it made numerous attempts of contacting Balkaur Singh more than 100 times. Payment details and correspondences were provided by Saga Music Company regarding producer Aneil ‘Intense’ Kaith.\

Why Did Sidhu Moose Wala’s Parents Oppose Jaandi Vaar In 2022?

This is not the first instance when Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur have tried to restrain the publication of their deceased son’s music. As early as August 2022, that is, less than three months after Sidhu’s death, the family approached a court in Mansa with regard to releasing a song titled Jaandi Vaar, featuring a singer Afsana Khan and composed by Salim-Sulaiman.

As per the plans of the composers, the song was to be released and made available via an NFT platform. Sidhu’s parents filed a case against the publication and stated that their son’s name and image were used without appropriate permission from the rightful heirs. Initially, a restraining order was issued by the court on August 29, 2022, which was later upheld in November the same year. It was directed that promotional material for the song must be removed by the composers.

The court noted that there was a prima facie case of infringement of copyright as Sidhu’s parents were the rightful heirs of the singer.

What Happened After Sidhu Moose Wala’s SYL Song Was Leaked?

One more point of contention arose regarding the song titled SYL which was released after Sidhu’s death in June 2022. This song was related to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal issue which is politically sensitive. It gained a lot of traction upon its release but later became restricted in India.

Another point of contention was regarding the distribution of Sidhu’s songs without any consultation. Sidhu’s parents asked the producers of Sidhu’s work and other people associated with him not to distribute the songs without taking their consent first. These concerns were rooted in the bigger question of what would happen to Sidhu’s unreleased works after his death.

Why Did Sidhu Moose Wala’s Parents Raise A Separate Royalty Dispute?

The disagreement over music rights has also extended to the earnings generated by Sidhu’s songs. In June 2025, Balkaur Singh filed a complaint alleging financial irregularities involving people associated with the marketing and distribution of his son’s music. He claimed that the company handling the marketing rights had failed to provide financial audits and royalty payments for more than a year.

In February 2026, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur staged a sit-in outside the Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police’s office, seeking action on their complaint. The allegations were disputed. One Digital Entertainment and its owner Shabbir Momin denied withholding payments, telling Hindustan Times that the company had transferred more than USD 9.5 million to Sidhu, his family or their authorised representatives. Producer Bunty Bains also denied wrongdoing in the separate dispute.

The royalty issue is distinct from the current disagreement with Saga Music, but it adds to the history of disputes surrounding the singer’s musical catalogue.

How Many Sidhu Moose Wala Songs Have Been Released After His Death?

Sidhu Moose Wala lost his life on May 29, 2022, in a shooting incident that took place in Jawaharke village in the district of Mansa in Punjab. He was 28 years old. Despite all that, Sidhu’s music still reaches his audiences in the form of posthumous songs. According to The Tribune, Sidhu’s 15 recorded songs were released by his team in YouTube and other platforms after his demise. His latest song release came in the month of October 2026, named Kaali Hoodie.

Songs like SYL, Vaar, Mera Na and Drippy ensured that his music keeps coming into the limelight even after his demise. His YouTube channel also attracts many viewers till date. Latest controversy regarding Phantom Ferrari has once again brought the issue of ownership of these recordings to attention. Sidhu’s parents raise this dispute as an issue relating to rights over their son’s music legacy. Saga Music, however, bases its latest release on a contract signed by Sidhu in his lifetime.

ALSO READ: Before Arshdeep Singh, Was Samreen Kaur Dating Ashish Chanchlani? What Happened Between Them?

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Sidhu Moose Wala New Controversy: From Jaandi Vaar To Phantom Ferrari, Why His Parents’ Fight Over His Musical Legacy Continues Four Years After His Death
Tags: Balkaur SinghCharan Kaurentertainment newshome-hero-pos-7Jaandi VaarPhantom Ferraripunjabi-musicSaga MusicSidhu Moose Wala

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Sidhu Moose Wala New Controversy: From Jaandi Vaar To Phantom Ferrari, Why His Parents’ Fight Over His Musical Legacy Continues Four Years After His Death

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Sidhu Moose Wala New Controversy: From Jaandi Vaar To Phantom Ferrari, Why His Parents’ Fight Over His Musical Legacy Continues Four Years After His Death

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Sidhu Moose Wala New Controversy: From Jaandi Vaar To Phantom Ferrari, Why His Parents’ Fight Over His Musical Legacy Continues Four Years After His Death
Sidhu Moose Wala New Controversy: From Jaandi Vaar To Phantom Ferrari, Why His Parents’ Fight Over His Musical Legacy Continues Four Years After His Death
Sidhu Moose Wala New Controversy: From Jaandi Vaar To Phantom Ferrari, Why His Parents’ Fight Over His Musical Legacy Continues Four Years After His Death
Sidhu Moose Wala New Controversy: From Jaandi Vaar To Phantom Ferrari, Why His Parents’ Fight Over His Musical Legacy Continues Four Years After His Death
Sidhu Moose Wala New Controversy: From Jaandi Vaar To Phantom Ferrari, Why His Parents’ Fight Over His Musical Legacy Continues Four Years After His Death

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