Sigma Movie Review: Sundeep Kishan Leads a Stylish Heist, But Jason Sanjay’s Debut Struggles to Make an Impact

Sigma Movie Review: There was plenty of curiosity around Sigma even before its theatrical release. The film marks the directorial debut of Jason Sanjay, son of actor-turned-politician Vijay, and features Sundeep Kishan in the lead alongside Faria Abdullah. Released in theatres on October 2, the film combines elements of action, adventure, comedy and a heist thriller.

But once the novelty surrounding its debut director and high-profile cast settles down, does Sigma work as a theatrical entertainer?

Sigma Story: What Is The Film About?

Sigma begins with Rs 500 crore of mafia money hidden in an overseas locker. At the centre of the story is Guru, played by Sundeep Kishan, a man dealing with financial troubles while trying to save a library connected to his mother’s memories. His attempt to arrange money takes him into a world involving casinos, crime and people chasing a mysterious key and pen drive. What initially appears to be a straightforward attempt to solve his financial problems soon turns into a much larger game involving multiple players.

The film uses the heist setup to bring together action, comedy and twists, but the execution does not always maintain the pace expected from this genre.

Sundeep Kishan Is The Film’s Biggest Strength

Sundeep Kishan gets the central responsibility of carrying Sigma, and he does bring energy to Guru. His comic timing and ability to handle the action portions work in his favour. The problem is that the character itself isn’t written with enough depth to make Guru particularly memorable. The emotional motivation involving his mother and the library gives the character some grounding, but the screenplay doesn’t consistently build on it.

Faria Abdullah and the supporting cast add to the proceedings, but several characters feel underdeveloped. With multiple characters entering the story, the film sometimes struggles to give each of them enough personality or narrative weight.

Sigma Review: Where Does The Film Falter?

The biggest issue with Sigma is its screenplay. The film has all the ingredients of a commercial heist entertainer: a huge amount of money, a casino, criminals, a mysterious key, action sequences and multiple twists. Yet the first half takes considerable time to get to the core of the heist story.

The interval action sequence provides a much-needed spike in energy. However, even the second half, despite having more action, does not consistently deliver the tension or excitement expected from the setup. Early reviews have similarly pointed to the film’s uneven pace and conventional treatment of its action-thriller elements.

Jason Sanjay’s Directorial Debut

There is naturally an additional layer of attention around Sigma because it is Jason Sanjay’s first film as a director. The film looks ambitious in terms of scale, locations and action. It was shot across Chennai, Thailand, Thalakona and Salem, with Thaman S handling the music, Krishnan Vasant as cinematographer and Praveen KL as editor. Jason Sanjay clearly attempts to make a commercial entertainer rather than a straightforward character drama. However, the film’s ambition isn’t always matched by the writing. The plot has enough material for a gripping heist thriller, but the screenplay often takes the more familiar route instead of finding something distinctive.

The technical packaging does give Sigma a larger-than-life feel, while the music and action portions provide some of its more engaging moments.

Sigma Movie Review: Final Verdict

Sigma arrives with an interesting premise and a promising combination of action, comedy and heist elements. Sundeep Kishan brings the required energy, while the film benefits from its scale and some well-mounted action sequences. However, the screenplay remains its biggest stumbling block. The slow build-up, underwritten supporting characters and predictable stretches prevent the film from becoming the edge-of-the-seat heist thriller its premise promises.

Sigma works in parts, but its ambitious setup doesn’t translate into a consistently gripping theatrical experience.

Rating: 2/5