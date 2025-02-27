Sikandar Teaser: Five Exciting Elements Fans Can Look Forward To Ahead Eid

Salman Khan is all set to make a grand comeback on the big screen with Sikandar, one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Salman Khan is all set to make a grand comeback on the big screen with Sikandar, one of the most anticipated films of the year. After the mixed response to Tiger 3, fans are eagerly awaiting his next venture, directed by AR Murugadoss. With its Eid release just around the corner, the buzz surrounding Sikandar is at an all-time high.

As the teaser gears up for its big reveal today at 3:33 PM, here are five things we expect to see:

1. Salman Khan’s Signature Style

Salman Khan’s on-screen presence is always a major highlight of his films. Whether it’s the iconic Firoza bracelet, his intense expressions, or a high-energy introduction, fans are hoping for a teaser packed with his trademark swag. And if there’s a glimpse of a shirtless Salman in an action-packed sequence, it’ll be a true treat for his loyal fanbase!

2. High-Octane Action Sequences

AR Murugadoss has a strong reputation for delivering gripping action thrillers, and Sikandar is expected to be no different. The teaser will likely offer a sneak peek into some adrenaline-pumping fight scenes, setting the stage for an action-packed blockbuster.

3. Salman Khan & Rashmika Mandanna’s On-Screen Chemistry

Rashmika Mandanna, one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry today, will be seen alongside Salman Khan for the first time. She has hinted that her role in Sikandar aligns with the classic Bollywood heroine mold. Fans are eager to catch a glimpse of their chemistry in the teaser.

4. A Powerful Background Score

Music plays a crucial role in elevating action dramas, and with Santhosh Narayanan composing the background score, expectations are sky-high. Known for his remarkable work in films like Dasara and Jigarthanda, Narayanan’s score is likely to add an electrifying touch to the teaser.

5. A Surprise Appearance by Kajal Aggarwal?

Although there hasn’t been an official confirmation, reports strongly suggest that Kajal Aggarwal has a key role in Sikandar. If true, this would mark her return to Bollywood after four years. Her fans will be eagerly waiting to see if she makes an appearance in the teaser.

