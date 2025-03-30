Sikandar Twitter Review: Salman Khan’s Film Gets Mixed Reactions—‘Epic Blockbuster’ Or ‘Total Disaster’?

Salman Khan’s latest film Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, has sparked a social media storm with mixed reviews from fans and critics. While some have praised Salman’s larger-than-life presence and action-packed performance, others have criticized the storyline, screenplay, and execution.

The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi, was released in theatres on March 30 and marks Salman’s first Eid release in two years. Despite high expectations, the film’s advance booking was lower than anticipated, grossing ₹10 crore on its opening day.

#Sikandar is typical #SalmanKhan action with stale stunts and a weak social angle. #RashmikaMandanna struggles to connect with him. Decent visuals and score can’t save the predictable, poorly paced plot.

it’s strictly for action fans only.#ARMurugadoss is overrated

3* 👍 pic.twitter.com/jNo6hnoCsG — Mithilesh (@cinemitra12) March 30, 2025

Fans Divided Over Sikandar’s Execution

The movie has led to heated debates on X (formerly Twitter), where fans have expressed contrasting opinions. Some viewers praised Salman Khan’s charisma and Murugadoss’ direction, calling the film an “epic blockbuster.” One user tweeted, “Seen all-time biggest superstar of Indian cinema #Sikandar. One of the greatest performances by @BeingSalmanKhan. A.R. Murugadoss delivers a script-perfect action thriller.”

One word review- DISASTER#Sikandar is a total disaster. #SalmanKhan’s same old hero act feels boring, and the story is weak-full of old ideas. The action is dull, the drama is flat. #RashmikaMandanna gets a useless role. It’s a tiring watch with no fun#SikandarReview – 0.5🌟 — SUNNIK DON CHAKRABARTY (@sunnikbabi1) March 30, 2025

Others, however, found the storyline weak and uninspiring. A disappointed fan wrote, “Outdated story with the flattest ever screenplay. Santosh Narayanan has reused the Kalki BGM and pasted it here.”

Another user criticized the film’s execution, saying, “It still baffles me that four adults decided to write this nonsense and spent ₹300 crores to produce it. It’s superficial to another level.”

Harsh Criticism and Accusations of Review Manipulation

Apart from the story and action, fans also alleged manipulation of online reviews. A user named Vaibhav Sharma claimed, “This is a scam! Google is removing negative reviews about Sikandar as soon as they are posted.”

This is the scam going on Google reviews for #Sikandar . They are removing negative reviews the moment they are uploaded even though the review is not abusive 😂😂😂. Heavy driver Salman grow a spine. pic.twitter.com/w4zUxl62iv — Dr. Vaibhav Sharma (@nil_battey_zero) March 30, 2025

Other harsh reviews labeled Sikandar a “total disaster”, criticizing Salman Khan’s repetitive acting and Rashmika Mandanna’s underutilized role. One user tweeted, “Totally flop movie. No story, no screenplay, no music, no choreography, no action—just another flop added to the list.”

Supporters Call It a “Blockbuster”

Despite the criticism, many fans defended the film, with some calling it a “must-watch for Salman fans.” One enthusiastic viewer tweeted,

“SikandarReview: EPIC BLOCKBUSTER! A film about family, love, and action executed brilliantly by Murugadoss. Salman Khan’s aura is unmatched. Don’t miss this!”

#SikandarReview EPIC BLOCKBUSTER.#Sikandar is a Film of Family, Love and Action. Executed Brilliantly By Muragadoss. Top notch Screen Play & Cinematography with Beautiful Composition. #SalmanKhan has different Aura & #Rashmika is♥️

Dont miss this at any cost..

4.5/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/XsVEvYsXS5 — Rocky 🔱 (@Sarcastic_Dj) March 30, 2025

Another fan praised the screenplay and cinematography, stating, “Salman Khan’s swag + A.R. Murugadoss’ direction = BLOCKBUSTER! Can’t wait to watch it again.”

Underwhelming Box Office Performance

While Sikandar was expected to dominate the box office, its advance bookings have not broken records. The film managed to secure a ₹10 crore advance booking, which is higher than Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan but fell behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.

With #Sikandar trending on Twitter, the debate over its success or failure continues. Whether it emerges as a blockbuster or disappointment will be determined by its performance in the coming days.

