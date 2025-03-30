Home
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Sikandar Twitter Review: Salman Khan’s Film Gets Mixed Reactions—‘Epic Blockbuster’ Or ‘Total Disaster’?

Sikandar Twitter review: Salman Khan’s latest film gets mixed reactions. While fans praise his swag, critics slam the storyline. Advance bookings remain underwhelming.

Salman Khan’s latest film Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, has sparked a social media storm with mixed reviews from fans and critics. While some have praised Salman’s larger-than-life presence and action-packed performance, others have criticized the storyline, screenplay, and execution.

The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi, was released in theatres on March 30 and marks Salman’s first Eid release in two years. Despite high expectations, the film’s advance booking was lower than anticipated, grossing ₹10 crore on its opening day.

Fans Divided Over Sikandar’s Execution

The movie has led to heated debates on X (formerly Twitter), where fans have expressed contrasting opinions. Some viewers praised Salman Khan’s charisma and Murugadoss’ direction, calling the film an “epic blockbuster.” One user tweeted, “Seen all-time biggest superstar of Indian cinema #Sikandar. One of the greatest performances by @BeingSalmanKhan. A.R. Murugadoss delivers a script-perfect action thriller.”

Others, however, found the storyline weak and uninspiring. A disappointed fan wrote, “Outdated story with the flattest ever screenplay. Santosh Narayanan has reused the Kalki BGM and pasted it here.”

Another user criticized the film’s execution, saying, “It still baffles me that four adults decided to write this nonsense and spent ₹300 crores to produce it. It’s superficial to another level.”

Harsh Criticism and Accusations of Review Manipulation

Apart from the story and action, fans also alleged manipulation of online reviews. A user named Vaibhav Sharma claimed, “This is a scam! Google is removing negative reviews about Sikandar as soon as they are posted.”

Other harsh reviews labeled Sikandar a “total disaster”, criticizing Salman Khan’s repetitive acting and Rashmika Mandanna’s underutilized role. One user tweeted, “Totally flop movie. No story, no screenplay, no music, no choreography, no action—just another flop added to the list.”

Supporters Call It a “Blockbuster”

Despite the criticism, many fans defended the film, with some calling it a “must-watch for Salman fans.” One enthusiastic viewer tweeted,
“SikandarReview: EPIC BLOCKBUSTER! A film about family, love, and action executed brilliantly by Murugadoss. Salman Khan’s aura is unmatched. Don’t miss this!”

Another fan praised the screenplay and cinematography, stating, “Salman Khan’s swag + A.R. Murugadoss’ direction = BLOCKBUSTER! Can’t wait to watch it again.”

Underwhelming Box Office Performance

While Sikandar was expected to dominate the box office, its advance bookings have not broken records. The film managed to secure a ₹10 crore advance booking, which is higher than Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan but fell behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.

With #Sikandar trending on Twitter, the debate over its success or failure continues. Whether it emerges as a blockbuster or disappointment will be determined by its performance in the coming days.

