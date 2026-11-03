‘Silent During Eid And Bakrid’: BJP Accuses Dia Mirza And Naseeruddin Shah Of ‘Selective Outrage’ Amid Diwali Pollution Row

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused actors Dia Mirza and Naseeruddin Shah of showing “selective outrage” over environmental concerns, alleging that they speak about pollution during Hindu festivals but remain silent during Eid and Bakrid.

The remarks were made by BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia at a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi. He was responding to a question about the Bombay High Court’s observations on the controversy surrounding Mirza’s video for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) eco-friendly and firecracker-free Diwali campaign.

“There is selective messaging. You say that people should take care of the environment. But when Eid and Bakrid come, and there is water pollution because goats are slaughtered, people like Naseeruddin Shah and Dia Mirza do not utter a word,” Bhatia said.

He alleged that people who raise concerns about environmental protection and noise pollution during Hindu festivals should also speak about similar issues during festivals of other religions.

What Did BJP Say About Dia Mirza And Naseeruddin Shah?

Bhatia maintained that concerns about the environment and pollution should not be limited to particular festivals or communities.

“A citizen is always a citizen. If he is concerned about the environment, he should always be concerned. If he is concerned about noise pollution, he should always be concerned. It cannot be that for Hindu festivals you make statements, but for festivals belonging to other religious denominations, you remain silent,” he said.

The BJP spokesperson also questioned the credibility of those whose environmental messaging, according to him, was selective.

“This is why I would say that these people lack credibility… They do not need to give any message to the Hindu community,” he added.

When asked about the Bombay High Court’s observations in the Dia Mirza controversy, Bhatia said he had not seen the order and therefore would not comment on it. He added that citizens must respect court orders and the law.

What Did Bombay High Court Say About Dia Mirza’s Diwali Video?

The BJP’s remarks came hours after the Bombay High Court expressed strong displeasure over the controversy surrounding Mirza’s video for the BMC’s pollution-free Diwali campaign. A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale took suo motu note of the issue and criticised the manner in which an environmental awareness campaign had been given a communal colour.

The court said it was anguished by the “petty mindset” of certain people, particularly those representing the common man. It also said it was “most unfortunate” that a video intended to spread awareness about environmental protection and air and noise pollution had become the subject of such a controversy. The bench questioned why anyone should object to the civic body’s choice of a celebrity for its public awareness campaign. It also asked the BMC to restore Mirza’s deleted video, emphasising that environmental concerns should not be given a different colour.

Why Was Dia Mirza’s BMC Video Removed?

The controversy began after the BMC removed Mirza’s video from its social media accounts following objections from Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam. The actor had featured in the civic body’s campaign encouraging people to celebrate Diwali in an environmentally responsible manner and avoid firecrackers on public roads. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also criticised Mirza, describing her as “anti-Hindu” and questioning her inclusion in the campaign.

The removal of her clip drew attention because other videos from the same campaign, featuring actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad as well as cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, remained available on the BMC’s social media pages. The High Court’s intervention followed the backlash over the decision to remove Mirza’s video.

Why Has Naseeruddin Shah Been Mentioned In The Row?

Shah’s name entered the controversy after Bhatia included him alongside Mirza while making allegations of selective environmental messaging. The veteran actor had recently released a video in support of student protests, in which he embraced labels such as “anti-national” and “tukde-tukde gang” and described himself as a “Dimagi Naxal”, triggering a separate political controversy.

However, Bhatia’s remarks on Tuesday specifically concerned the actors’ alleged silence on pollution-related issues during Eid and Bakrid. The BJP has not presented evidence in the remarks establishing the alleged silence, and the accusations remain the party spokesperson’s claims.

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