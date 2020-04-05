Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Television actor Drashti Dhami has shared a daily soap opera actor's style of praying for a world without COVID-19. Her latest post on Instagram is garnering praises for all the right reasons.

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: The world has come to a standstill because of novel coronavirus-COVID-19 outbreak. While globally the number of COVID-19 positive cases has crossed one million, the virus has infected more than 3000 in India. To control the pandemic in India, the government of India has ordered a 21-day lockdown till April 14, which means that all offices and shops, barring those associated with essential services, are closed. In the time of a global crisis like this, celebrities are making sure to spread positivity on social media and bring a smile on faces of their fans.

One such celebrity is Drashti Dhami, whose latest post related to COVID-19, is spreading smiles on social media. Instead of sharing what she is doing during the lockdown phase, Drashti has shared a hilarious post on how a daily soap actor would do corona prayer.

Sharing a still from her show Silsila Badalte Rishto Ka, Drashti wrote a corona prayer to god. Ringing the bells of a temple, Drashti says to god that you must be very happy today. Nipah, SARS and now COVID-19 to make everyone hide within the confines of their house. Praying for normalcy, Drashti adds that she would climb the stairs of the temple everyday bare feet without sun screen and umbrella once the shooting starts.

The post shared by Drashti Dhami has not just garnered praises from her fans but also actors like Surbhi Chandna, Nakul Mehta, Ayaz Khan, Parul Chaudhary and more. On the work front, Drashti Dhami is currently seen essaying the role of Nandini in Silsila Badalte Rishto Ka.

