Soon after the trailer of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Simmba got released, debutant Sara Ali Khan, who is playing the lead role in the film opposite Ranveer Singh shared a stunning photo on her official Instagram account. Sharing the picture on the photo-sharing app, Sara Ali Khan wrote that she is Simmba trailer ready!

The trailer of Simmba has created a lot of buzz on social media.

Soon after the trailer of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Simmba got released, debutant Sara Ali Khan, who is playing the lead role in the film opposite Ranveer Singh shared a stunning photo on her official Instagram account. Sharing the picture on the photo-sharing app, Sara Ali Khan wrote that she is Simmba trailer ready! We must say that the young beauty is looking stunning as she poses amid floral walls in a shimmery pink lowers and a sexy black crop top!

Sara Ali Khan has two releases this year—her debut film Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput which is slated to release on December 7 and the other is Simmba which is releasing on December 28. The trailer of Simmba has created a lot of buzz on social media. Simmba has been directed by Rohit Shetty and has been produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh who has started her journey in Bollywood. She was recently seen in Karan Johar’s popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan where she came with her father Saif.

Sara Ali Khan has already garnered a lot of attention and has already started ruling social media with her stunning photos and videos.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More