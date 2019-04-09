Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan who is holidaying in New York City took to her Instagram to share a series of photos. In the photographs, the actor can be seen re-exploring the big city after visiting places such as SOHO, Brooklyn Bridge. For four years, New York City was Sara's home.

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a series of photos and videos while holidaying in New York City. In the photographs, The actor can be seen re-exploring the big city by visiting places such as SOHO, Brooklyn Bridge. Sara even headed back to her roots at Columbia University where she studied law and political science. For four years, New York City had been Sara’s home, therefore, the current trip down memory lane is close to her’s heart. The photographs on social media are proof that the Simmba actor is enjoying while wandering in the city of dreams with her girl gang. Ever since her debut with Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan has become the much-talked diva in the industry for her great sense of humour and charming personality.

Recently, the Kedarnath actor graced the April cover of Vogue India which aptly put forth the distinctive traits of the young starlet as she brings in the summer with her breathtaking looks.

Shining like a star, Sara Ali Khan made her much-anticipated, Bollywood debut last year with ‘Kedarnath’. Talking about Simmba, it created smashing record. Unlike others, Sara Ali Khan opted for a no magazine policy before debut, which absolutely shows her focus is all clear and she prefers to give attention to her craft more.

The actor not only created history after giving two movies as a debutante in a span of just a month shattering all the box-offices. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali ‘s next alongside Kartik Aaryan which is slated to hit the screens.

Born on 12 August 1995 in Mumbai to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh has a younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. As a teenager, Khan struggled in losing her weight. She was also diagnosed as having Polycystic ovary syndrome. Khan gained more weight, while pursuing a four-year course in law and political science, at the Columbia University in New York

