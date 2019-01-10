Simmba box office collection Day 13: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba helmed by Rohit Shetty continues to shine in its third week of release. The film that hit the theatres on December 28, is currently enjoying the double century at the box office collection. Not just Indian theatres, Simmba has marked his presence in the Internation market by garnering good digits.

Simmba box office collection Day 13: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba helmed by Rohit Shetty continues to shine in its third week of release. The film that hit the theatres on December 28, is currently enjoying the double century at the box office collection. With critics and audience praising Deepika Padukone’s paramour Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan’s amazing performance in the movie, Simmba has simply crossed Rs 200 crore. By earning such good digits at the BO, Kedarnath debutante was noted being thankful to her fans and the audience for the love.

According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, Simmba bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Rohit Shetty and Apoorva Mehta is a total entertainer. Starring Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Siddhartha Jadhav, Ulka Gupta, Sulbha Arya, Nandu Madhav, Sarita Joshi, Ashwini Kalsekar and Vijay Patkar, Simmba is made under the banners of Reliance Entertainment, Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez. Leaving behind the records of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Simmba also becomes the first blockbuster film of 2019.

It has not only marked its presence in the Indian theatres but also made sure that the International audience goes crazy with the amazing performance of the entire Simmba team. Taran Adarsh took to his official Instagram handle to share the latest Internation digits of Simmba:

#Simmba packs $ 11 million from international markets…

[Week 2]

Fri $ 683k

Sat $ 793k

Sun $ 583k

Mon $ 238k

Tue $ 300k

Total: $ 11.005 million [₹ 77.38 cr] 👌👌👌#Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2019

