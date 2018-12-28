Simba box office collection Day 1: Finally! the much-anticipated movie of the year Simmba starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood is out in theatres. Helmed by action director Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar the movie has created a buzz among the fans with its screening, the party chartbusters and what not! Rohit Shetty’s action cop drama is expected to be a bang at the box office and earn more than 40 crores on day 1. According to trade analyst and film critic Girish Johar, the makers have planned a big release for the film Simbha in around 4000 screens and it is being touted as Ranveer’s biggest release ever. The movie has already created a buzz among the fans as this will mark as the first movie of Ranveer Singh after his marriage to longtime girlfriend Deepika Padukone.
Earlier this year Ranveer Singh started this year with a bang with his magnum opus Padmavat which earned around 500 crores at the box office. Now, the question that remains is that can Rohit Shetty’s film Simmba beat Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati at the box office. Here are the live updates:
Live Updates
Early reviews of Simmba are out!
The early reviews of Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan-starrer are pouring on social media and it has BLOCKBUSTER written over it. The social media users who have watched the film are all praises for the film.
#Ajaydevgan + #Akshaykumar + #RanveerSingh + #Rohit Shetty= #Simmba🔥🔥🔥🔥#SimmbaReview #SimmbaInCinemasTomorrow #BlockbusterSimmba #BLOCKBUSTER @ajaydevgn @akshaykumar @RanveerOfficial— Shivam padhye sp (@sp_padhye) December 28, 2018
Taran Adarsh gives a thumbs up to movie in advance, calling it a paisa-vasool entertainer!
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given 4 stars to the movie Simmba. Take a look at his review here- A solid, well-packaged entertainer with a powerful message... Rohit Shetty gets it right yet again... And so does Ranveer, who is outstanding... Whistles, claps, laughter assured... Expect a STORM at the Box office
#OneWordReview…#Simmba: WINNER.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2018
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
A solid, well-packaged entertainer with a powerful message... Rohit Shetty gets it right yet again... And so does Ranveer, who is outstanding... Whistles, claps, laughter assured... Expect a STORM at the BO... #SimmbaReview pic.twitter.com/jVCxMjjaF8