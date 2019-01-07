Simmba box office collection Day 10: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's latest release Simmba is making all the right buzz at the box office. In week 2 at the box office, Simmba has earned Rs 173.15 crore at the box office and is likely to cross the lifetime collection of Bajirao Mastani today. The lifetime collection of Bajirao Mastani is Rs 184 crore.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has kickstarted 2018 on a high note as his latest release Simmba co-starring Sara Ali Khan is roaring at the box office. Directed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Simmba has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office and is now gloriously marching towards Rs 200 crore club.

Sharing the box office update of Simmba, Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday revealed that Simmba is likely to beat the box office collection of Bajirao Mastani on Sunday to emerge at his second highest grossing film. In Weak 2 at the box office, Simmba has earned a total collection of Rs 173.15 crore so far. Along with India, Simmba is also roaring at the box office worldwide. Earning over $683k on Friday and $793k on Saturday, the film has earned $9.884 million (Rs 68.76) in International markets.

#Simmba is ruling the BO… Witnesses superb growth on second Sat… Expected to collect bigger numbers today… Will emerge Ranveer’s second highest grosser today, surpassing #BajiraoMastani… [Week 2] Fri 9.02 cr, Sat 13.32 cr. Total: ₹ 173.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2019

#Simmba nears $ 10 million mark in international markets…

[Week 2]

Fri $ 683k

Sat $ 793k

Total: $ 9.884 million [₹ 68.76 cr]#Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2019

For the uninitiated, Bajirao Mastani starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Made in Rs 125 crore, the lifetime collection of Bajrao Mastani is Rs 184 crores. After Simmba, Ranveer Singh will be seen in films like Kapil Dev’s biopic 83 and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

