Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer action-drama Simmba has broken all records and the film is all set to enter the Rs 200 crore club. The film earned Rs 6.16 crore on Monday which makes it a total of Rs 196.80 crore. With this, the masala entertainer is set to cross the Rs 200 crore mark anytime soon. The film received positive reviews from both audiences as well as critics.

It has emerged as one of the biggest box office grosser of this year and Ranveer Singh’s another blockbuster film after Padmaavat which entered the Rs 300 crore club. Simmba, which was released on December 28 has been helmed by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty and has been backed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Simmba marks the second Bollywood film of Sara Ali Khan who made her debut in the Indian film industry with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath which was a hit as well.

#Simmba inches closer to ₹ 200 cr… Will be the third film [2018] to breach ₹ 200 cr mark [Nett BOC], after #Sanju and #Padmaavat… [Week 2] Fri 9.02 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 17.49 cr, Mon 6.16 cr. Total: ₹ 196.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2019

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday took to social media site Twitter to share the box office figures of Simmba and called the film a mega-blockbuster.

