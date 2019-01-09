Simmba box office collection Day 12: Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Simmba is making all the right buzz at the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in prominent roles, Simmba is likely to join Rs 200 crore club today. The film had hit the screens on December 28.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is on a great phase on life, both professionally and personally. As he gears to launch the trailer of his much-anticipated upcoming film Gully Boy, his latest release Simba is all set to cross Rs 200 crore mark today. Released on December 28, has been helmed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and co-stars next-gen star Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account on January 8, 2019, to inform that Simmba has earned Rs 196.80 crore at the box office. Earning Rs 9.02 crore on Friday, Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday, Rs 17.79 crore on Sunday, Rs 6.16 crore on Monday, Simmba will emerge as the third 2018 Bollywood flick after Sanju and Padmaavat to enter the glorious Rs 200 crore club.

#Simmba inches closer to ₹ 200 cr… Will be the third film [2018] to breach ₹ 200 cr mark [Nett BOC], after #Sanju and #Padmaavat… [Week 2] Fri 9.02 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 17.49 cr, Mon 6.16 cr. Total: ₹ 196.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2019

With the releases of films like Vicky Kaushal’s Uri and Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister, the business of Simmba is likely to get impacted. Post Simmba, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt, which is slated to release on Valentine’s Day. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is yet to annouce her next project.

