Simmba box office collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Siddhartha Jadhav, Ulka Gupta, Ashwini Kalsekar, Neha Mahajan, Nandu Madhav and Sulbha Arya starrer Simmba continues to shine at the ticket counters. The film which is helmed by Rohit Shetty is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Rohit Shetty and Apoorva Mehta under the banners of Reliance Entertainment, Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez.

Rohit Shetty, who is in cloud nine for giving back to back superhits to the Bollywood industry, is happy to see the end number of loving his movie, Simmba has garnered from the audience. B-Town’s energy king Ranveer Singh and Kedarnath debutante Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba has already broken records at the ticket counters. The film which is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Rohit Shetty and Apoorva Mehta under the banners of Reliance Entertainment, Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez, was released on December 28, 2018.

According to trade analyst and film critics Taran Adarsh, the romantic action thriller which also stars Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Siddhartha Jadhav, Ulka Gupta, Ashwini Kalsekar, Neha Mahajan, Nandu Madhav and Sulbha Arya, Simmba continues to trend on weekdays. Entering the Rs 200 crore club with a swag, Sara Ali Khan’s second movie has done wonders and continues to shine despite Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike and The Accidental Prime Minister starring Anupam Kher and Akshaye Kumar’s release on January 11. According to trade analyst, the movie will collect over Rs 235 crore at the BO by the end of the weekend.

Take a look at what Taran Adarsh has to say about Rohit Shetty’s ninth hit:

#Simmba continues to trend very well on weekdays… Will near ₹ 235 cr by end of Week 3… [Week 3] Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 5.30 cr, Mon 2.87 cr, Tue 2.29 cr. Total: ₹ 230 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2019

Ranveer Singh will next star in Ali Bhatt starrer Gully Boy. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the musical drama film is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions. Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma and Amruta Subhash starrer will hit the theatres on February 14, this year.

