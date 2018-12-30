Just like a rocking start to the year with Padmaavat. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is ending 2018 on a high note with his latest release Simmba. Regarding as an out and out Rohit Shetty’s masala entertainer, Simmba also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood. Despite recieving mixed reviews, Simmba has emerged as Ranveer Singh’s highest opening film till date by earning Rs 20.72 crore on Day 1 at the box office.
With Ranveer Singh’s massive energy, Sara Ali Khan’s on-screen charm and a dash of Rohit Shetty’s vision, Simmba has undoubtedly solidified its place amid everyone’s weekend plans. Not just India, Simmba has also received a warm response overseas, particularly in countries like Australia, USA, Canada, UAE and UK. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office update on his official Twitter account.
Reacting to the response of the film, Ranveer Singh has released a statement stating that it is a very humbling moment for him and he feels happy that his content choices are being appreciated by the audience. Thanking filmmaker Rohit Shetty for believing in him, Ranveer added that the record-breaking opening of Simmba is for the entire team to cherish. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba has been bankrolled by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.
Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane is all praises for Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. In his tweet, he has stated that Ranveer Singh is an absolute riot in Simmba. He has also requested everyone to watch the film in the opening weekend itself.
I ♥️ @RanveerOfficial more & more everyday! He’s an absolute Riot in #Simmba. Its like Govinda and @AnilKapoor had a love child. Watch the film opening weekend, and watch it on a single screen please!! A couple of scenes in the second half will BRING THE FUCKING HOUSE DOWN!!!— Vikramaditya Motwane (@VikramMotwane) December 28, 2018
Netizens are all praises for Ranveer Singh's action masala film Simmba. Many have predicted that Simmba can enter the Rs 200 crore club. Not just India, Simmba is receiving a lot of love from the audience worldwide.
#simmba Total masala movie but keeps you hooked n entertains 100%. @RohitShettyDir has perfected the art to make hit movies. @RanveerOfficial looks great n @ajaydevgn is good tadka in the movie. Confident that this will join 200 crs+ club..— suraj saha (@suraj12saha) December 30, 2018
Audience flock theatre screens to watch Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan-starrer Simmba. The film is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The under-performance of Zero has also helped the biz. of Simmba.
Jam-packed Raj mandir in Jaipur 6.30 show #Simmba pic.twitter.com/0usqay6BOy— Vinod Kumar Gupta (@kumarvinod_2000) December 29, 2018
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's film Simmba has emerged as his highest opener so far followed by Padmaavat ( Rs 19 crore), Gunday (Rs 16.12 crore), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela (Rs 16 crore), Bajirao Mastani (Rs 12.80 crore). Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office update on his Twitter account.
Ranveer Singh - Opening Day biz...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2018
1. #Simmba ₹ 20.72 cr
2. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr [Thu]
3. #Gunday ₹ 16.12 cr
4. #GoliyonKiRaasleelaRamLeela ₹ 16 cr
5. #BajiraoMastani ₹ 12.80 cr
India biz.