Simmba box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Simmba has hit the theatrical screens this weekend on December 28. Straring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, Simmba has recorded the former's highest opening at the box office and is expected to witness a roaring second day as well. On Day 1, Simmba earned Rs 20.72 crore at the box office.

Just like a rocking start to the year with Padmaavat. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is ending 2018 on a high note with his latest release Simmba. Regarding as an out and out Rohit Shetty’s masala entertainer, Simmba also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood. Despite recieving mixed reviews, Simmba has emerged as Ranveer Singh’s highest opening film till date by earning Rs 20.72 crore on Day 1 at the box office.

With Ranveer Singh’s massive energy, Sara Ali Khan’s on-screen charm and a dash of Rohit Shetty’s vision, Simmba has undoubtedly solidified its place amid everyone’s weekend plans. Not just India, Simmba has also received a warm response overseas, particularly in countries like Australia, USA, Canada, UAE and UK. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office update on his official Twitter account.

Reacting to the response of the film, Ranveer Singh has released a statement stating that it is a very humbling moment for him and he feels happy that his content choices are being appreciated by the audience. Thanking filmmaker Rohit Shetty for believing in him, Ranveer added that the record-breaking opening of Simmba is for the entire team to cherish. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba has been bankrolled by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.

Live Updates

