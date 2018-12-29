After much anticipation, Ranveer Singh’s latest release Simmba co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood has finally hit the theatrical screens this weekend i. e December 28. Helmed by Rohit Shetty under the banner of Dharma Productions, Simmba has opened amid mixed critic reviews and a huge thumbs up from the audience. Despite a lukewarm occupancy in morning shows, Simmba picked up pace and recorded full house by the end of the day.
If the latest estimates are to go by, the action flick is likely to record Rs 18-20 crore on the opening day, beating the opening collection of his last release Padmaavat. Releasing in 4040 screens in India followed by 963 screens overseas, Simmba is being regarded as the biggest release of Ranveer Singh so far. The collections of Day 1 are still awaited. Speaking about the same, Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that while the year 2018 started with a bang with Padmaavat, it is set to end with a roar with Simmba.
With the star power of Ranveer Singh, on-screen charm of Sara Ali Khan with a dash of Rohit Shetty’s massy film, Simmba has managed to hook the audience and pack the theatres. The underperformance of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero at the box office has also benefitted the makers of Simmba. Looking at the hype around the film, it will be interesting to note if it manages to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.
Live Updates
Simmba records high opening in Australia
Simmba is Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's highest opening film in Australia followed by Golmaal Again in 2017, Dilwale in 2015, Singham Returns in 2014 and Chennai Express in 2013. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared a comparative analysis of the opening day biz. of Rohit Shetty films.
Rohit Shetty versus Rohit Shetty... Opening day biz in Australia...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2018
2018: #Simmba A$ 180,253
2017: #GolmaalAgain A$ 66,990
2015: #Dilwale A$ 143,352
2014: #SinghamReturns A$ 39,611
2013: #ChennaiExpress A$ 38,315@comScore
Simmba makes an impact at Australian box office
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's on-screen charm in Simmba has not just worked in India but also overseas. In Australia, Simmba has managed to rake in A$180, 253 at the box office. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade estimates on his Twitter account.
A section of the industry was of the opinion that #Simmba wouldn’t rake in big numbers Overseas, due to the masala quotient... But the audience knows best... #Simmba embarks on one of the best starts in #Australia... Fri A$ 180,253 [₹ 88.58 lakhs]. @comScore— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2018
Ranveer Singh's dance at Gaiety cinema
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh spotted at Mumbai's cinema hall Gaiety Galaxy last night. In one of the videos that is going viral on social media, Ranveer can be seen dancing on the rootop and entertaining his fans. Have a look at the video here-
Machinga machinga dhol abhi machinga.. dekho aaj raja nachinga! #SimmbaInCinemasNow @RanveerOfficial #SaraAliKhan @SonuSood #RohitShetty @karanjohar @rspicturez @RelianceEnt @DharmaMovies @TSeries #Simmba pic.twitter.com/CS7ohxfd4j— Simmba (@SimmbaTheFilm) December 28, 2018
Abhishek Bachchan extends his best wishes
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was recently seen in the film Mannmarziyaan alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, has extended his best wishes to Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and the team of Simmba.
All the best to the Broski's @karanjohar, #RohitShetty, @RanveerOfficial, @SonuSood and Sarabia for the release of #Simmba. Good luck guys.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 28, 2018
Film critic Sumit Kadel gives Simmba 4 stars.
Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel has given Simmba 4 stars on his official Twitter account. In his tweet, he has called Simmba the best entertainer of 2018. Have a look at Sumit Kadel's tweet here:
#Simmba is 2018 best entertainer & Rohit shetty career best. Film has bosting coalesce of Action, emotion, & Entertainment,very pertinent film in today’s time. @RanveerOfficial as SIMMBA is phenomenal, Ajay & Akshay cameo will make go audience berserk. BLOCKBUSTER.Rating-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 28, 2018
Simmba hits the theatrical screens!
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has upped the entertainment quotient ahead of the new year celebrations with his latest release Simmba. The film has opened at the cinema screens with a massive occupancy and is receiving a huge thumbs up from cinema-goers. Have a look at the trailer of the film here-