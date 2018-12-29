Simmba box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: The much-awaited film Simmba starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood has released this Friday on cinema screens. Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Simmba has received an overwhelming response from the audience. The collections of Day 1 are yet to be revealed.

After much anticipation, Ranveer Singh’s latest release Simmba co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood has finally hit the theatrical screens this weekend i. e December 28. Helmed by Rohit Shetty under the banner of Dharma Productions, Simmba has opened amid mixed critic reviews and a huge thumbs up from the audience. Despite a lukewarm occupancy in morning shows, Simmba picked up pace and recorded full house by the end of the day.

If the latest estimates are to go by, the action flick is likely to record Rs 18-20 crore on the opening day, beating the opening collection of his last release Padmaavat. Releasing in 4040 screens in India followed by 963 screens overseas, Simmba is being regarded as the biggest release of Ranveer Singh so far. The collections of Day 1 are still awaited. Speaking about the same, Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that while the year 2018 started with a bang with Padmaavat, it is set to end with a roar with Simmba.

2018 started with a bang – #Padmaavat

2018 will conclude with a roar – #Simmba — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2018

With the star power of Ranveer Singh, on-screen charm of Sara Ali Khan with a dash of Rohit Shetty’s massy film, Simmba has managed to hook the audience and pack the theatres. The underperformance of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero at the box office has also benefitted the makers of Simmba. Looking at the hype around the film, it will be interesting to note if it manages to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Live Updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App