Simmba box office collection Day 20: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is taking the box office by storm with his latest release Simmba. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in prominent roles. In its third week at the box office, Simmba has earned Rs 230 crores and is setting new records with each passing day. Simmba is facing stiff competition from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is back at the box office and how. Having proved his versatility in 2018 with his film Padmaavat, his latest release Simmba is creating new records at the box office. Co-starring next-gen talent Sara Ali Khan, Simmba has been helmed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Movies. Continuing its dream run at the box office, Simmba has zoomed past Rs 200 crore mark by earning Rs 230 crore.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account a few days ago and shared the latest trade analytics of Simmba. In his tweet, Taran stated that earning Rs 2.60 crore on Friday, Rs 4.51 crore on Saturday, Rs 2.87 crore on Monday and Rs 2.29 crore on Tuesday, Simmba has earned Rs 230 crore and is now zooming towards Rs 235 crore.

#Simmba continues to trend very well on weekdays… Will near ₹ 235 cr by end of Week 3… [Week 3] Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 5.30 cr, Mon 2.87 cr, Tue 2.29 cr. Total: ₹ 230 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2019

In its third week, Simmba is facing a stiff competition from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri and Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister. Leading the box office race, Uri has earned Rs 55.81 crore in its first week slowing down Simmba’s growth at the box office.

As Simmba continues to create new records at the box office, Ranveer Singh has started prepping for his next 83. Based on 1983 world cup victory of Indian cricket team, the actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in the film. Along with 83, the actor has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film Takht.

