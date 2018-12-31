Simmba box office collection Day 3 LIVE Updates: The much-awaited film Simmba has finally hit the theatrical screens and it is doing exceptionally well. Despite receiving mixed reviews from film critics, the audience have given a big thumbs up to the film. Starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, Simmba has been helmed by Rohit Shetty. Looking at the buzz around the film, Simmba is likely to cross Rs 50 crore mark today.

Bollywood’s powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh and one of the most promising newcomer Sara Ali Khan have put a perfect end to the year 2018 with their latest release Simmba. Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Simmba is roaring ever since the film has hit the theatre screens this weekend on December 28.

Recording Ranveer Singh’s highest opening to date, the action flick earned Rs 23.33 crore on Day 2, making it a total collection of Rs 44.05 crore. Interestingly, Simmba have also been performing exceptionally well overseas and has earned $3.474 mn (Rs 24.22 crore) worldwide. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest box office updates.

With foottapping songs, Ranveer Singh’s magnum persona, Sara Ali Khan’s charm and Rohit Shetty’s direction, Simmba has secured its place in everyone’s weekend plans. Positive word of mouth has also proved to be beneficial for Ranveer Singh-starrer as it continues to witness growth. Post Simmba, Ranveer Singh will be seen in films like Gully Boy, 83 and Takht. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is yet to announce her next project.

