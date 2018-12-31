Bollywood’s powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh and one of the most promising newcomer Sara Ali Khan have put a perfect end to the year 2018 with their latest release Simmba. Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Simmba is roaring ever since the film has hit the theatre screens this weekend on December 28.
Recording Ranveer Singh’s highest opening to date, the action flick earned Rs 23.33 crore on Day 2, making it a total collection of Rs 44.05 crore. Interestingly, Simmba have also been performing exceptionally well overseas and has earned $3.474 mn (Rs 24.22 crore) worldwide. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest box office updates.
With foottapping songs, Ranveer Singh’s magnum persona, Sara Ali Khan’s charm and Rohit Shetty’s direction, Simmba has secured its place in everyone’s weekend plans. Positive word of mouth has also proved to be beneficial for Ranveer Singh-starrer as it continues to witness growth. Post Simmba, Ranveer Singh will be seen in films like Gully Boy, 83 and Takht. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is yet to announce her next project.
Have a look at the LIVE Updates of Simmba box office collection Day 3 here:
Simmba overseas box office collection!
Not just in India, Simmba has been roaring at the cinema screens even overseas. Simmba collected $1.884 mn on Day 1 and $1.590 mn on Day 2, making it a total collection of $3.474 mn (Rs 24.22 crore). Have a look at the statistics shared by Taran Adarsh here-
#Simmba Overseas key markets...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2018
* USA-Canada: Fri $ 488k, Sat $ 584k
* UAE-GCC: Thu $ 372k, Fri $ 520k, Sat $ 413k
* UK: Fri $ 87k, Sat $ 130k
* Australia + Fiji: Fri $ 144k, Sat $ 156k
* RoW: Fri $ 273k, Sat $ 307k
2-day total: $ 3.474 mn [₹ 24.22 cr].
Simmba Day 2 box office collection update!
Despite a stiff competition from Yash's KGF and Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero, Simmba has managed to make a mark at the box office. On Day 2, the film earned Rs 23.33 crore, making it a total collection of Rs 44.05 crore.
#Simmba roars on Day 2... While Mumbai circuit is exceptional, the other circuits that were slightly low on Day 1 have also picked up... Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 12.60%... Expected to score big numbers today... Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr. Total: ₹ 44.05 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2018