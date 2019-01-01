Simmba box office collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba is thoroughly enjoying the grand success at the box office. The film that is helmed by Rohit Shetty and stars Bollywood's energy king Ranveer and Kedarnath debutante Sara Ali, hit the theatres on December 28.

Simmba box office collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba is thoroughly enjoying the grand success at the box office. The film that is helmed by Rohit Shetty and stars Bollywood’s energy king Ranveer and Kedarnath debutante Sara Ali, hit the theatres on December 28. Bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banners of Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Simmba was in the limelight ever since it went on floors.

Well, 2018 definitely turned out to be a perfect year for Ranveer Singh. From him getting married to B-Town’s superhot diva Deepika Padukone to his highest opening film Simmba doing good in theatres, Singh had a shining and happening year. Talking about the film, Simmba garnered over Rs 20.33 crore on Day 1, Rs 23.33 crore on Day 2 and over Rs 31.06 crore on Day 3. With a grand total of 75.11 crore on the opening weekend, Simmba definitely won millions of hearts.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the Simmba reviews. According to Adarsh, Simmba is a winner which is a well-packaged entertainer with a powerful message. Praising Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh for the outstanding performance.

Have a look at the LIVE Updates of Simmba box office collection Day 4 here:

Live Updates

