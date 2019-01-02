Simmba box office collection Day 5 LIVE Updates: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's latest release Simmba, helmed by Rohit Shetty, is roaring at the box office. On Day 5 at the box office, Simmba will be seen making a glorious entry into Rs 100 crore club. Interestingly, the first film of 2018 to cross Rs 100 crore club was none other than Ranveer Singh-starrer Padmaavat co-starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to kickstart 2019 on a high note as his latest release Simmba is all set to cross Rs 100 crore mark today. Co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Simmba has been helmed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions. Wiping out competition, Simmba has earned Rs 20.72 crore on Day 1, Rs 23.33 crore on Day 2, Rs 31.06 crore on Day 3 and Rs 21.24 crore on Day 4, making it a total of Rs 96.25 crore.

Interestingly, the film is also making waves overseas and impressing the international audience. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to official Twitter account to reveal that Simmba has earned a total collection of $5.745 million i. e Rs 39.85 crore. With Ranveer Singh’s magnum energy, Sara Ali Khan’s on-screen charm and Rohit Shetty’s direction, Simmba is being regarded as a masala entertainer.

#Simmba ends 2018 on a thunderous note… Records superb numbers on Mon [31 Dec]… Will continue its victory march today [1 Jan]… It’s #Simmba wave at the BO… Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr, Sun 31.06 cr, Mon 21.24 cr [better than Fri]. Total: ₹ 96.35 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2019

#Simmba is super-strong in international markets… 4-day Overseas total is close to ₹ 40 cr…

Day 1: $ 1.884 mn

Day 2: $ 1.590 mn

Day 3: $ 1.492 mn

Day 4: $ 779k

Total: $ 5.745 mn [₹ 39.85 cr]

👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2019

Post Simmba, Ranveer Singh will be seen in the upcoming films Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt, Kapil Dev’s biopic 83 and magnum opus Takht co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan is yet to announce her next project.

Live Updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App