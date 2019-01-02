Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to kickstart 2019 on a high note as his latest release Simmba is all set to cross Rs 100 crore mark today. Co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Simmba has been helmed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions. Wiping out competition, Simmba has earned Rs 20.72 crore on Day 1, Rs 23.33 crore on Day 2, Rs 31.06 crore on Day 3 and Rs 21.24 crore on Day 4, making it a total of Rs 96.25 crore.
Interestingly, the film is also making waves overseas and impressing the international audience. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to official Twitter account to reveal that Simmba has earned a total collection of $5.745 million i. e Rs 39.85 crore. With Ranveer Singh’s magnum energy, Sara Ali Khan’s on-screen charm and Rohit Shetty’s direction, Simmba is being regarded as a masala entertainer.
Post Simmba, Ranveer Singh will be seen in the upcoming films Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt, Kapil Dev’s biopic 83 and magnum opus Takht co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan is yet to announce her next project.
Aankh Marey crosses 200 million views on YouTube
Simmba's song Aankh Marey shines through as the fastest song to cross 200 million views in 25 days. The song features Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan dancing on the remix of the 90s song that goes by the same name.
Fastest 200 million!!! In 25 days!!!! The party song of the year!!!!! #RohitShetty @RanveerOfficial #SaraAliKhan @TSeries @azeem2112 @tanishkbagchi @RSPicturez @RelianceEnt @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 #aankhmarey pic.twitter.com/Cs11BQ8K59— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 31, 2018
Simmba roars at the box office!
💥🔥💥🔥A roaring end to 2018 by #Simmba! Breaks the myth of 31st Dec! Collects ₹21.24 cr yest. Total: ₹96.35 cr. All set for 💯today! @RanveerOfficial #RohitShetty #SaraAliKhan @karanjohar @Shibasishsarkar @apoorvamehta18 @RelianceEnt @DharmaMovies @RSPicturez #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/9crS8WdmZ6— Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) January 1, 2019