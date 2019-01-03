Simmba box office collection Day 6: Bollywood's energy king Ranveer Singh sets the box office on fire with his amazing performance in Rohit Shetty's Simmba starring Kedarnath diva Sara Ali Khan. Simmba which has already crossed Rs 100 crore craze, is expected to garner over Rs 150 crore in the coming days.

Simmba box office collection Day 6: Bollywood’s energy king Ranveer Singh sets the box office on fire with his amazing performance in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba starring Kedarnath diva Sara Ali Khan. The mindblowing performance of Ranveer and Sara in the film that was released on December 28, has already crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. Starting the year with good digits at the bo, Simma is all likely to jump into Rs 200 crore club, this year. Bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banners of Dharma Production and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Simmba also stars Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and Siddhartha Jadhav.

According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, Simmba starring Deepika Padukone’s love Ranveer and Saif Ali Khan’s beautiful daughter Sara has garnered over 7.159 million dollars at the international market. The action love saga, Simmba earned over Rs 28.19 crore on Tuesday, Rs 21.24 crore on Monday and Rs 31.06 crore on Sunday. Starting the year with a big bang, Simmba’s massive success at box office cholds the record of Rohit Shetty for maximum films in ₹ 100 crore club. Adarsh in his tweet wrote, “Rohit Shetty is making the audience laugh in theatres and his distributors laugh all the way to the bank by giving such an amazing entertainer.”

#Simmba crosses ₹ 50 cr mark in *5 days* in international markets… Got a major boost on Tue [1 Jan 2019]…

Fri: $ 1.884 mn

Sat: $ 1.590 mn

Sun: $ 1.492 mn

Mon: $ 779k

Tue: $ 1.414 mn

Total: $ 7.159 mn [₹ 50.21 cr]

👌👌👌 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2019

Like I pointed out yesterday, #Simmba is Rohit Shetty's eighth film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark… Rohit holds the record for maximum films in ₹ 100 cr Club… Indeed, Rohit is making the audience laugh in theatres and his distributors laugh all the way to the bank! pic.twitter.com/KgP5H2Xgyj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2019

