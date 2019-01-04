Simmba box office collection Day 7: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba becomes a hit at the theatres. With the director of the film Rohit Shetty making the headlines of being the first filmmaker with records of having 8 consecutive 100 crore films, Simmba is expected to cross Rs 150 crore in the coming days.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, took to his official Twitter handle to share more details about the film that has not only did well in India but also marked a special position in the theatres of International market. Kedarnath debutante Sara Ali Khan-starrer Simmba has collected over 7.853 million dollars in overseas in just one week. The film in the Indian market has already crossed over Rs 139 crore and is expected to garner over Rs 200 crore in the coming weekend.

#Simmba should be close to ₹ 60 cr in Week 1 Overseas… Excellent in USA-Canada, UAE-GCC and Australia in particular…

Fri: $ 1.884 mn

Sat: $ 1.590 mn

Sun: $ 1.492 mn

Mon: $ 779k

Tue: $ 1.414 mn

Wed: $ 694k

Total: $ 7.853 mn [₹ 55.06 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2019

#Simmba is a SMASH HIT… Continues to collect in double digits, even after New Year celebrations have ended… This one is not slowing down soon… Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr, Sun 31.06 cr, Mon 21.24 cr, Tue 28.19 cr, Wed 14.49 cr. Total: ₹ 139.03 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2019

He's the Hit Machine… A name that's synonymous with Hits… Ro-Hit Shetty's latest endeavour #Simmba is not only winning hearts, but also ruling the BO. pic.twitter.com/t4zfltS2ec — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2019

Director Rohit Shetty was left into tears when Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan who was last seen in Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath, requested him to give her a role in Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood. Shetty was also noted saying that Saif never asked him to cast his daughter in the film.

