Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba has been roaring at the box office and has dominated many successful movies of 2018 but this new record set by the movie is an achievement in itself. Rohit Shetty is popular for delivering masala films and we all know his skills in making those movies a treat to watch. His recent release Simmba was speculated to be his most successful movie and it has proved to be so as it defeated Shah Rukh’s Chennai Express at the box office. SRK’s film had made a lifetime collection of over Rs. 227 crores at the box office and Ranveer’s film has already crossed it and now earned 227.71 crores. It is now officially the biggest blockbuster by Rohit Shetty.

Simmba is on a fast track and has already earned more than Rs 350 Crore in worldwide gross total. The real reason behind this success is that Indian audiences were actually waiting for such masala film from a long time and Simmba came up to fill the void. The fan base of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan also added to the film so that achieve the feat of being the biggest block buster of Rohit Shetty.

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently working for the promotions of his upcoming movie Gully Boy which has already created buzz in the audiences and B-Town as well. We are waiting to see if Ranveer can continue his streak of super successful movies.

