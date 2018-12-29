Another movie has become a prey to piracy website and this time it is Rohit Shetty's Simmba. Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan paved its way to Tamilrockers, a piracy website, earlier in the day. Besides Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, the film also features Sonu Sood in key roles. Helmed by action director Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar the movie has created a buzz among the fans.

Another movie has become a prey to piracy website and this time it is Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan paved its way to Tamilrockers, a piracy website, earlier in the day. Recently several other pictures were caught into the trap of piracy websites, which includes Maari 2, Odiyan, 2.0, Sarkar among others. In just a few hours of their releases, the films were available on Tamilrockers. The big films that have also become a victim to Tamilrockers are Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Yash starrer KGF. Both the films hit the silver screens on December 21.

Meanwhile, Simmba is receiving a mixed response from both the audiences and critics. Ranveer Singh’s performance in the movie has been highly applauded and it is being said that audiences should watch the film for Ranveer Singh. Also, it is the second film of Sara Ali Khan, who recently made her debut in the Hindi cinema with the flick Kedarnath. Simmba is expected to do a great business on box office as the film has released as the festival season.

