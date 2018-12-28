One of the most awaited movies of the year, Simmba is finally going to hit the silver screens today. Starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, the masala entertainer has set high expectations among the audience. With the super energetic cast and captivating storyline, it is predicted to be one of the blockbuster hits of 2018.

One of the most awaited movies of the year, Simmba is finally going to hit the silver screens today. Starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, the masala entertainer has set high expectations among the audience. With the super energetic cast and captivating storyline, it is predicted to be one of the blockbuster hits of 2018. Closing the year with this action drama, Ranveer Singh is multiplying his fan following in leaps. Rohit Shetty is well-known for his superb direction of comedy and action, which is a killer combination and this time too, it is going to set the box-office on fire.

Marking the first cop drama of Ranveer Singh and second movie of starlet Sara Ali Khan, the movie has many reasons to slay on the box-office. While it has already started getting thumbs up from the critics and audience, Bollywood celebrities also can’t hold their excitement. Twitterati is flooded with reactions on Simmba release and the movie makers are happy with the immense anticipation from the fans.

