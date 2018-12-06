Simmba movie Song Aankh Marey: The recreated song Aankh Marey has been crooned by none other than singing sensation Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh, and Kumar Sanu. The music has been given by Tanishk Bakshi and the lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed. In the video Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan are dressed in all black avatar, and we must say the song already seems like a chartbuster song. It has garnered 150k views in less than 20 minutes and the count seems unstoppable.

Simmba movie Song Aankh Marey: After the successful trailer launch of Simmba, the makers are back with the recreated version of Aakh Marey starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The 1996 chartbuster song Aakh Marey is from the blockbuster hit Tere Mere Sapne, which was produced by Big B Amitabh Bachchan and was the debut movie of Munna Bhai star Circuit- Arshad Warsi and Chandrachur Singh.

The recreated song Aankh Marey has been crooned by none other than singing sensation Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh, and Kumar Sanu. The music has been given by Tanishk Bakshi and the lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed. In the video Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan are dressed in all black avatar, and we must say the song already seems like a chartbuster song. It has garnered 150k views in less than 20 minutes and the count seems unstoppable. Take a look at the video here:

Interestingly, on December 6, 1996, the original version of the song Aankh Marey had released. So today is the apt day for the makers to release their first song of Simmba. The movie Simmba is set to hit the silver screens this New Year on December 28, 2018. Take a look at the 1996 slow version of Aankh Marey:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More