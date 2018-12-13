Simmba song Tere Bin: Ranveer singh took to his official instagram handle to share a video from his latest song Tere Bin which is going to be released by the makers tomorrow and is already creating a buzz. The song Tere Bin has been crooned by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Asess Kaur and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics have been penned by Rashmi Verag.

Simmba song Tere Bin: As One of the most anticipated movies of th year Simmba is going to release worldwide on the occasion of new year, it is creating a buzz among the fans already. The movie stars Ranveer singh and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter and kedarnath fame Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. The movie Simmba has been helmed by Action director Rohit shetty and produced by karan johar so it is pretty much expected to be a mix of romance, comedy and action.

Recently, Ranveer singh took to his official instagram handle to share a video from his latest song Tere Bin which is going to be released by the makers tomorrow and is already creating a buzz. The song Tere Bin has been crooned by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Asess Kaur and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics have been penned by Rashmi Verag. The video in a span of just a few hours has managed to garner 573k views and the count seems unstoppable. In the motion poster released by Ranveer singh the duo are sitting in a corner. Take a look at the video here:

Recently, a few days back the makers released the first song of Simmba – Aankh Marey which was the recreated version of 22 year old movie Tere Mere Sapne from 1996.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More