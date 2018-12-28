The masala entertainment package, Simmba is all set to hit the silver screens today. With Rohit Shetty directing it and Ranveer Singh leading the cast, the movie has already garnered a lot of attention from the audience. The much-awaited action drama will finally release today.
Simmba will also cast Sara Ali Khan in the female lead and she will be seen playing the love interest of Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer Singh is super-excited for his very first cop role, the addition to it is the crazy action by Rohit Shetty. The director is also well-known for his superb comedy sequences and thus the audience can expect a lot more from the movie.
Simmba will mark the last big release of the year 2018 and critics are predicting it to rise high on the box-office. After Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh fans were eagerly waiting for his second release and now, it is expected to open with large numbers on the box-office.
Live Updates
Girish Johar gives a thumbs up to the movie in advance, calling it a paisa-vasool entertainer! Not just this, Girish praised Rohit Shetty calling him blockbuster machinery and also rated Ranveer Singh's performance as outstanding.
SOLID #Simmba PAISA VASOOL ENTERTAINER !!! Go For It !! Enjoyed Fully 💥👏🏻💥👏🏻💥👏🏻💥👏🏻@RanveerOfficial is OUTSTANDING 🔥🌟🔥🌟🔥🌟🔥🌟🔥#SaraAliKhan is Excellent 💥🌟💥🌟@SonuSood is AWESOME 🔥💪🏻🔥#RohitShetty is BLOCKBUSTER machinery ...back to back♥️@ashutoshrana10 👏🏻👍🏻🌟— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) December 27, 2018
Audience predict a super-duper opening for the Rohit Shetty direction! expecting it to go upto 300 crores, the audience have shown their anticipation.
#Simmba is beyond a blockbuster. It is going to be (mark my words) - it is going to be @RanveerOfficial biggest box office success ever. I predict India Box Office between 200 crores to 300 crores— Devansh Patel (@PatelDevansh) December 27, 2018
Audience set high expectations from the movie, believes it to be a blockbuster hit. Twitterati seems to be big fans of Ranveer Singh and is super-excited for the release of his cop-drama.
From Allauddin Khilji to #SIMMBA, @RanveerOfficial literally ruled 2018 with his unstoppable charisma and on screen magic as a versatile actor. From Bhansali's grammar to Shetty's blast, this simmba is a definite roar, at the box office. More stength to you buddy! 🤗😎— Ram Kamal (@Ramkamal) December 27, 2018
While the Ranveer Singh-starrer cop drama is all set to hit the screens, critics have already started giving it a thumbs up on social media, take a look!
Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to express his excitement for the movie and also predicted a massive opening of it on box-office. In his one-word review, he says that the movie gets successful in spreading the right message to the society. Here's what he feels!
#OneWordReview…#Simmba: WINNER.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2018
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
A solid, well-packaged entertainer with a powerful message... Rohit Shetty gets it right yet again... And so does Ranveer, who is outstanding... Whistles, claps, laughter assured... Expect a STORM at the BO... #SimmbaReview pic.twitter.com/jVCxMjjaF8