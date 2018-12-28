Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Simmba has been released across the world. If viewers are quite sceptical about the movie review, the critics will give you a full analysis about the movie's performance.

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Simmba has hit the theatres worldwide on 28 December 2018. Directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty, the movie is based on the life of a cop. The excitement has no bounds to see Ranveer Singh in his cop avatar with Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan. The film caught our attention not only for the quirky poster but also for the recently released song Aankh Maarey. Therefore, these spicy couples of elements worked for the movie much before its release. On the first day of its release, the movie buffs have already given their review. If you are still confused with mixed audience reaction. We have compiled the critical review of Simmba, to give you a green card or red card for the second day.

Hindustan Times critic Raja Sen writes that Simmba is Shetty’s best work, a film of unflagging tempo with a genuinely charismatic lead. While the actual story- about a bad cop who starts avenging rapes-isn’t interesting or original. However, Shetty has kept it entertaining, albeit longer than it should be. Comparing it Salman Khan, Simmba is not only ahead of Singham, but far superior to Dabangg, the blockbuster that defines the genre.

News18.com critic Priyanka Sinha Jha writes that the Simmba’s heart, is in the right place. While praising Shetty, he adds that he had carefully steered away from the old-fashioned tacky, ham-handed treatment of showcasing crime against women. Director Rohit Shetty who is famous for his unique blend of comedy and action, has successfully re-discovered his mojo. Simmba has everything you expect from a Rohit Shetty film.

Times of India critic Ronak Kotecha writes that overall, Simmba is a potboiler according to your expectations- the good surely outweighs the bad. The movie is composed of enough paisa vasool moments including the cameo by the original Singham, Ajay Devgn. To make the fans even more curious, Shetty will leave you with a parting shot of another superstar’s first look of 2019.

After this all we can say is the critics had given a thumbs up to the movie and the fans can watch the movie without any worries.

