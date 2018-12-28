Rohit Shetty's films are quite known for its masala content and most of it manages to impress the audience. With the action-packed drama and full-on comedy, the movie has set high expectations for the audience. As it is slated to release today, on December 28, the critics have already started thumping it with praises and appreciations.

Rohit Shetty’s films are quite known for its masala content and most of it manages to impress the audience. With the action-packed drama and full-on comedy, the movie has set high expectations for the audience. As it is slated to release today, on December 28, the critics have already started thumping it with praises and appreciations. Ranveer Singh-starrer will also feature Sara Ali Khan in the female lead, adding all the romance and beauty to the storyline. While the Padmaavat actor is quite excited for this grand project as it will be the first time Ranveer Singh gets to play a cop in a movie.

Keeping in mind all the aspects, Simmba is predicted to be a blockbuster hit, which will leave everyone impressed. The storyline also has a social message in store for the audience which is quite highlighted by the critics too. Twitterati has already started showering praises on the masala package Simmba. The audience even say, that the excitement level for Ranveer Singh-starrer has now become equal to the excitement people used to have for a Salman Khan-starrer. Well, it should be noted that the actor is one of the most popular and bankable ones in Bollywood currently, ruling the industry like no other.

