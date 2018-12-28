Rohit Shetty’s films are quite known for its masala content and most of it manages to impress the audience. With the action-packed drama and full-on comedy, the movie has set high expectations for the audience. As it is slated to release today, on December 28, the critics have already started thumping it with praises and appreciations. Ranveer Singh-starrer will also feature Sara Ali Khan in the female lead, adding all the romance and beauty to the storyline. While the Padmaavat actor is quite excited for this grand project as it will be the first time Ranveer Singh gets to play a cop in a movie.
Keeping in mind all the aspects, Simmba is predicted to be a blockbuster hit, which will leave everyone impressed. The storyline also has a social message in store for the audience which is quite highlighted by the critics too. Twitterati has already started showering praises on the masala package Simmba. The audience even say, that the excitement level for Ranveer Singh-starrer has now become equal to the excitement people used to have for a Salman Khan-starrer. Well, it should be noted that the actor is one of the most popular and bankable ones in Bollywood currently, ruling the industry like no other.
Twitterati goes gaga over Ranveer Singh's cop drama!
From Allauddin Khilji to #SIMMBA, @RanveerOfficial literally ruled 2018 with his unstoppable charisma and on screen magic as a versatile actor. From Bhansali's grammar to Shetty's blast, this simmba is a definite roar, at the box office. More stength to you buddy! 🤗😎— Ram Kamal (@Ramkamal) December 27, 2018
Taran Adarsh has given a quick movie review which reflects the movie to be a terrefic entertainer!
Addressing Rohit Shetty as present-day Manmohan Desai, Taran Adarsh has levelled up the expectations very much in the audience. Appreciating Ranveer Singh for his splendid performance, he said he is on to multiplying his fan following by leaps and bounds!
#MovieReview: #Simmba is a terrific entertainer... Rohit Shetty is the present-day Manmohan Desai of Hindi cinema, while Ranveer Singh will multiply his fan-following by leaps and bounds... Read my detailed #SimmbaReview on Bollywood Hungama: https://t.co/8siaJ4kt1L pic.twitter.com/wYZ4QsPrPz— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2018
Film critic Taran Adarsh has already posted three time on his official Twitter account praising the movie Simmba, which indeed is increasing the excitement!
#OneWordReview…#Simmba: WINNER.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2018
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
A solid, well-packaged entertainer with a powerful message... Rohit Shetty gets it right yet again... And so does Ranveer, who is outstanding... Whistles, claps, laughter assured... Expect a STORM at the BO... #SimmbaReview pic.twitter.com/jVCxMjjaF8