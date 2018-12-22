Simmba new poster: Thr new poster of the Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Simmba hit the social media on Saturday, December 22, which featured Ranveer Singh and hot hunk Sonu Sood. It was posted on the official Instagram page of Dharma Productions.

Simmba new poster: The much-awaited film of 2018, Simmba, which is going to be released next week on December 28, has been creating a lot of buzz among fans and followers of Ranveer Singh and of course Sara Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty, which also features Sonu Sood. Lately, another poster of the film garnered a lot of attention on Saturday, December 22, which was uploaded on the official Instagram page of Dharma Productions. The film is the remake of the superhit Telugu film called Temper.

Meanwhile, the lead actress of the film, Sara Ali Khan was lately featured in Kedarnath, which surprisingly did not do well at the box office. Now the fans have another expectation from Sara-that is Simmba. As the film features the dramatic hero Ranveer Singh and seems like a good comeback of Sonu Sood, fans can expect something different. Coming back to the new poster film, it looks quite emphatic, is full of drama and action and the run-in between the two male stars look amazing.

In the film, Ranveer is going to play the role of a corrupt police officer, named Sangram Bhalerao, while the young Sara will be playing the role of Ranveer’s lover.

On the other hand, the hot hunk Sonu Sood will be seen as Ranveer’s arch-rival in the film. So far, the music of the film has witnessed a lot of attention on social media, with innumerable views on YouTube. It remains to be seen how well does the film perform at the box office.

