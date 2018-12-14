Simmba new song: The new song of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer-Simmba hit many headlines on Friday, December 14. The song titled Tere Bin and penned by Rashmi Virag has till now garnered a lot of attention on YouTube. It remains to be seen how well does the film perform at the box office.

Simmba new song: After the spectacular teaser of Ranveer Singh and Sara Alik Khan-starrer, Simmba, the crew came up with an amazing song, titled Tere Bin, which has garnered a lot of attention on YouTube. The beautiful track is a remark by Tanishk Bagchi, which was originally sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The beautiful couple is seen having a gala time against a picturesque background of Switzerland’s countryside. The song has been written by Rashmi Virag, keeping the beautiful lyrics in the mind which will directly connect with lovebirds.

The track comes ahead of the film release, which is going to hit the silver screens on December 28. After Kedarnath’s average performance at the box office, Simmba remains to be the only hope for Sara. Sara’s competitor Jhanvi Kapoor’s film Dhadak did way better at the box office than Sara’s Kedarnath. The latter was also a disappointment for many film critics including Taran Adarsh, who called the film “dull”.

Coming back to Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, the film is produced by prominent director Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Besides Ranveer and Sara, the other stars in the film are Sonu Sood and the action hero Ajay Devgn.

As Ranveer was busy with his big fat Indian wedding, the director of the film shot most of the sequences of the film before his wedding date-November 14 and November 14. Leaving behind only a fighting sequence which was recently shot in Goa.

Now it remains to be seen how well is the film going to perform at the box office. While Kedarnath was a disappointment for some, fans and followers are eagerly waiting for Simmba, where Ranveer Singh is expected to use his magic spell and make the audience chuckle!

