Simmba: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Simmba is making all the right buzz before the film hits the screens on December 28. Before the film releases, the makers of the film have released a promo video in which Ranveer can be seen praising Rohit Shetty. Along with Ranveer Singh, next-gen star Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in the film.

Simmba: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba is one of the anticipated films of the year. As the film gears to hit the screens on December 28, the makers of Simmba are leaving no stone unturned to raise excitement for the film. From Ranveer Singh’s immense energy, Rohit Shetty’s action-packed direction to the charm of next-gen star Sara Ali Khan, Simmba has all the factors that make it a potential blockbuster.

To raise excitement among the audience for the trailer of the film that is speculated to release on December 3, the makers of the film have released a promotional video that is winning hearts. In the video shared today on November 22, Ranveer Singh can be seen giving a heartfelt speech expressing his love and respect for filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Speaking about the same, Ranveer says that he was a huge fan of the filmmaker and always wondered when would he get a chance to work with him and then he did. Stating that he had a blast while shooting for Simmba, Ranveer added that he will carry forward all the things he learnt as it was a very memorable experience for him.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Reliance Entertainment, Simmba is a complete masala entertainer that revolves around a cop named Sangram Bhalerao. Scheduled to hit the screen on December 28, the film will mark as the second film of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan after Kedarnath.

As per latest reports, Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba will fight with Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero for promotional space as Zero will hit the theatrical screens a week prior to Simmba’s release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More