Simmba: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba is one of the anticipated films of the year. As the film gears to hit the screens on December 28, the makers of Simmba are leaving no stone unturned to raise excitement for the film. From Ranveer Singh’s immense energy, Rohit Shetty’s action-packed direction to the charm of next-gen star Sara Ali Khan, Simmba has all the factors that make it a potential blockbuster.

To raise excitement among the audience for the trailer of the film that is speculated to release on December 3, the makers of the film have released a promotional video that is winning hearts. In the video shared today on November 22, Ranveer Singh can be seen giving a heartfelt speech expressing his love and respect for filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Speaking about the same, Ranveer says that he was a huge fan of the filmmaker and always wondered when would he get a chance to work with him and then he did. Stating that he had a blast while shooting for Simmba, Ranveer added that he will carry forward all the things he learnt as it was a very memorable experience for him.

#Repost @itsrohitshetty ・・・ 6th June 2018, Exactly 5 Months ago today, the journey of Simmba began and as this adventourous journey ends for our Simmba a.k.a. Sangram Bhalerao, I am filled with mixed emotions. Simmba being our first film together, was full of fun, laughters and unending memories. It's truly been wonderful knowing him as a person and as an actor who is honest hardworking and so passionate about his craft. I can vouch today that no-one else could have been a better Simmba than Ranveer Singh making Simmba (as my team says) My best film so far. When we started the film he was a young talented star for me But today as he performs his last shot for the film I know I've earned a Kid brother for life who is now set to embark upon a new beautiful journey with someone equally as charming and wonderful as him. I am proud to showoff today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma!!! I Wish them all the luck for a blissfully beautiful future together. @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone #simmba

Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Reliance Entertainment, Simmba is a complete masala entertainer that revolves around a cop named Sangram Bhalerao. Scheduled to hit the screen on December 28, the film will mark as the second film of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan after Kedarnath.

As per latest reports, Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba will fight with Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero for promotional space as Zero will hit the theatrical screens a week prior to Simmba’s release.

