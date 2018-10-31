Simmba: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's masala entertainer film Simmba is making all the right buzz as the film gears to hit the screens in the month of December. To raise excitement among the audience, the makers have decided to rope in the team of Golmaal to amp up the entertainment quotient. Ranveer Singh took to official Instagram account to make the annoucement.

Simmba: Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba is turning out to be a masala Bollywood entertainer and we couldn’t be more excited about it. From Rohit Shetty’s direction, Ranveer’s insane energy and debutant Sara Ali Khan’s charm, the makers of the film have given one more reason to be excited about the film. Gear up as the director has managed to get Golmaal stars Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor on-board for a special sequence.

Announcing the same, Powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh took to his official Instagram account to post a photo of all the actors in one frame. Sharing the photo, Ranveer ironically wrote in the caption, ‘Hamari film me Chaar Chaand lag gaye. With this, the actor also shared a boomerang in which they can be seen performing the signature Golmaal dance step.

Reacting to the boomerang video on Twitter uploaded by Ranveer, Arshad stated that they have been performing the step since past 12 years and now they have finally coordinated. Thanking Rohit Shetty and Ranveer, Arshad added that Simmba is on another level of action film and he is looking forward to it. Meanwhile, Shreyas Talpade called themselves ‘The Desi Avengers Squad.’

Before this, the makers had released a behind-the-scenes video in which Rohit Shetty could be seen teaching action to Ranveer and raising excitement for the film.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Simmba stars Ranveer Singh opposite Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 28.

Workwise, Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in the film Padmaavat along with Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, will be seen in the upcoming films like Gully Boy, Takht and 83. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be making her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

