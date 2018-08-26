On Raksha Bandhan, Ranveer Singh paid tribute to women by sharing a GIF from his upcoming movie Simmba but with Rohit Shetty style. Earlier on August 15, the Simmba team had shared a 40-second clip from the movie where Ranvir Singh could be seen standing between the crimes and the women.

Rohit Shetty’s upcoming action movie Simmba is already creating the buzz all over. Ranveer Singh who dons a moustache in the movie will be seen playing the role of a cop who tolerates no evil. Ranveer Singh is playing the character of Sangram Bhaleroa. On Raksha Bandhan, Ranveer Singh paid tribute to women by sharing a GIF from his upcoming movie Simmba but with Rohit Shetty style. In the gif shared by Padmaavat actor, he can be seen sitting on a car while hundreds of women are following him on their bikes. The women are all dressed in saffron. With so many bikes and cars, it won’t be hard to guess that it was Rohit Shetty’s idea.

Earlier on August 15, the Simmba team had shared a 40-second clip from the movie where Ranveer Singh could be seen standing between the crimes and the women. Going by the video clip, it seems that the movie deals with the problem of rising crime against the women of this country.

Simmba that will be hitting the screens on December 28 also stars Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan who will be making her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath.

With reports of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh getting married in November i9n Italy, it seems that Simmba will be Ranveer’s first movie post his marriage with the gorgeous and one of the most talents lady of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone.

