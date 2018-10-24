The action director of Bollywood, Rohit Shetty teaches Ranveer Singh how to deal with bad boys in this behind-the-scenes video. Actor Ranveer Singh took to his official Twitter handle to share the video and wrote, the father of action is back in action. Take a look at how Rohit Shetty teaches action to Ranveer Singh in this behind-the-scenes video.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming film Simmba starring Sara Ali Khan. Well, the actor today, October 24 shared a clip from behind the scenes of Rohit Shetty’s action-thriller Simmba. The Gully Boy actor in his post wrote that father of action is back in action. In the video, Rohit Shetty is seen teaching Ranveer how to deal with the boys and how to make a stylish entry. Karan Johar too took to his official Twitter handle to introduce the action man Rohit Shetty and the new cop on the block Ranveer Singh in and as Simmba.

Take a look at the teaser that will surely excite Ranveer Singh’s fans:

The ACTION MAN ROHIT SHETTY and the new cop on the block RANVEER SINGH in and as #SIMMBA @ranveersingh @itsrohitshetty @reliance.entertainment @dharmamovies @rohitshettypicturez @simmbathefilm

Sonu Sood and Sara Ali Khan pic.twitter.com/gX3fU1wUD4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 24, 2018

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Rohit Shetty and Apoorva Mehta. Made under the banners of Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez, the film stars newbie Sara Ali Khan who is the eldest daughter of Saif Ali Khan. The film also has Ashutosh Rana, Siddharth Jadhav and Abdul Quadir. Written by Sajid-Farhad, the action-thriller will hit the theatres on December 28, this year. Simmba is the remake of a Telugu film Temper which was released in 2015.

There are reports that are doing round the corner that Golmaal boys – Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Khemu will make a special appearance in Simmba. The shooting of the film will be shot in Hyderabad by the end of this month. Well, there were speculations that Rohit Shetty’s close friend Ajay Devgn will make a cameo in the movie but Shetty without missing a chance decided to bring in the entire Golmaal team for a special appearance.

