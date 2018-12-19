Sara Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood right now. Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara has proved that she was born with acting in veins. The diva debuted with Kedarnath and her phenomenal acting skills indeed won a million hearts. Right after Sushant Singh starrer Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan bagged another movie, Simmba, which is a very beneficial project for the start of her career.

Sara Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood right now. Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara has proved that she was born with acting in veins. The diva debuted with Kedarnath and her phenomenal acting skills indeed won a million hearts. Right after Sushant Singh starrer Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan bagged another movie, Simmba, which is a very beneficial project for the start of her career. Having directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie had Ranveer Singh in lead role, so would let go off the opportunity?

The charming pair of Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh looks quite appealing on screen and has increased our excitement even more for the movie. But, here is the real story of how she bagged a role in a Rohit Shetty direction. While interacting with media, Sara Ali Khan was asked about why she felt so interested in working with Rohit Shetty. On this, Sara replied saying that she is a huge Rohit sir fan and that she admires him and aspires versatality. Further, she revealed that Sara messaged Rohit Shetty for the film thrice and he replied on the third message. Expressing her feelings, she said that she feels Rohit Shetty is the king of commercial cinema and the moment she got to know that he is pitching with Ranveer Singh, she had to approach him.

After this, Rohit Shetty also spoke on the same. Telling everyone the complete story, he said that nobody approached Sara for the movie, in fact, she approached the team. He said that Sara literally cooked his brain messaging him again and again. They actually selected her for the role when Abhishek Kapoor, who is the director of Kedarnath also called Rohit Shetty and asked to cast Sara. Abhishek praised her work in Kedarnath and asked Rohit to see some of the clips they had already shot.

The movie, Simmba is slated to release on December 28 and carries a very serious and heart-wrenching story focussing on the increasing matters of rape. Although, the movie will have all the masala content as it is a Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh film but they will also find an impactful social message with it, said Sara.

