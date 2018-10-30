Simmba stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's pictures, reportedly from a song shoot, have gone viral. In the pictures, Sara appears to be wearing a black crop top and a denim skirt and the actors can be seen rehearsing and later shooting for the song.

Simmba team is currently shooting for the film in Hyderabad for a portion of the movie.

Rohit Shetty may be known for his action-packed films but these latest photos that recently surfaced online may change your perception altogether. These pictures from the sets of Simmba have taken over the internet. In the viral photos, Sara Ali Khan is seen matching the energetic Ranveer Singh in what seems to be a party song. Sara is donning a black crop top and a denim skirt and the actor can be seen letting it loose in the pictures.

According to reports, the Simmba team is currently shooting for the film in Hyderabad for a portion of the movie. The photos have surfaced a week after Simmba’s main actor Ranveer Singh shared a few of the stunt-based scenes from the film along with a caption, “Baap of action…back in action.”

Earlier today, Sara Ali Khan’s debut movie Kedarnath’s trailer was released. The trailer is being widely circulated and is being appreciated for Sara’s rebellions girl avatar in the movie. While the Kedarnath trailer came as a pleasant surprise for the anxious moviegoers, her altogether different look in Simmba has blown away her fans.

Along with the powerhouse Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, Arshad Warsi is also the part of the movie. Warsi recently shared praises for Ranveer saying that now he knows why Deepika was in love with him. He said that he loved working with Ranveer.

Once again it is absolutely clear to me why @deepikapadukone is in love with @RanveerOfficial it is so easy to fall in love with him… loved working with you buddy… — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) October 30, 2018

Ranveer Singh is playing a cop named Sangram Bhalerao and will be sporting a moustache in the Rohit Shetty directed film. Earlier, makers of the film had released a behind the scenes video featuring Rohit enacting some hardcore action sequences.

