Upcoming Bollywood action thriller Simmba is creating a lot of buzz these days. With super-energetic vibes of Ranveer Singh in the role of a cop and Sara Ali Khan being the beautiful co-star, the film has become one of the most awaited ones this year. The makers are one on one dropping fabulous songs from the movie which is adding to the excitement even more and now the on-screen duo is promoting it with full fervour. Sara Ali Khan posted a photo from a promotional event where she can be seen posing with Ranveer Singh.

One of the most awaited movies of this year, Simmba is all set to release in no time! With all the buzz being created by the makers, all the eyes are on the Simmba stars these days. Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh are busy promoting the movie these days and grooving yo their super-hit track Aakh Maare, which is again a remake of a 90s famous track. Although, there are many exciting things that will attract the audience including the masala action of Ranveer Singh in a super-cop avatar. But, Sara Ali Khan’s sweet and pious looks in the movie are driving the fans crazy.

One of the most promising new-comers of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan entered the industry with her recent release Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, the second movie of her- Simmba is also ready to release soon. The starlet is these days hogging headlines for her promotion looks and the quirky fashion sense she is opting. Sometimes the classic 90’s look and the other times, taking inspiration from her ‘hero’ Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan is making a different style statement. The gorgeous diva has been stealing the limelight since the announcement of her debut. The stunning photos of her on her social media has made her one of the Internet sensations and she surely enjoys all the attention! Sara keeps on treating her fans with new astonishing clicks of her. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her with co-star Ranveer Singh looking adorable as ever. Donning a printed two-piece, the starlet has captioned the photo saying that she is taking some inspiration from her hero Ranveer Singh. Well, after looking at her quirky choice of clothing for promotional event, we can guess what inspiration Sara is talking about! Take a look and decide yourself!

Well, this is not the first time she has swayed her fans with her alluring photos. Sara has tons of hot and happening stills on her Instagram timeline which can leave anyone breathless. Don’t believe us? Take a sneek peak!

