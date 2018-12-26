Simmba screening: The much-anticipated film Simmba is all set to hit the theatrical screens on December 28. On Tuesday, December 26, the makers of the film organised a special screening in Mumbai for close friends and family. In the photos going viral on social media, newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone can be seen amping up the excitement level with their bright and enthusiastic smiles.

After leaving stunned with his portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat earlier this year, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to hit the big screen with his next film Simmba. Unlike his previous releases, Simmba is a complete masala entertainer and will feature Ranveer as a cop named Sangram Bhalerao. Before the film releases, the makers of the film organised a special screening in Mumbai last night for close friends and family.

As a pleasant surprise for everyone, not just Deepika Padukone but Ranveer’s parents also made it to Simmba screening and made it even more special. In the photos that are going viral on social media, the celebrity couple can be seen posing for selfies with the cast and crew of the film. The level of excitement among the team of Simmba is clearly evident in the photos and we cannot stop rooting for the couple and Simmba.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Br1nF9CgZHp/

Along with the couple, Ranveer’s co-star and the next gen star Sara Ali Khan attended the film screening with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The diva made her Bollywood debut last month with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Post Simmba, Ranveer Singh will start promoting his upcoming film Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt and prepping for 83 and Takht.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More