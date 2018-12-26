Simmba screening: As the film Simmba gears to hit the screens on December 28, a special screening was organised last night for close friends and family. The screening of the film was attended by the lead cast and their families. In one of the photos circulating on social media, Sara can be seen posing with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The next gen star Sara Ali Khan has had a fantastic 2018. After receiving positive reviews on her performance in debut film Kedarnath, the actor is all set to end the year with her second release Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. As the film gears to hit the screens on December 28, the team of Simmba organised a screening in Mumbai last night for close friends and family.

Joining in Sara for the big night was none other than Sara’s mother and veteran female actor Amrita Singh and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In one of the photos that are going viral on social media, the trio can be seen posing for the camera against the background of a Simmba banner.

Just like her promotional looks, Sara’s look for the night impressed the fashion critics. Donning a floral knee-length dress, Sara teamed up her looks with red earrings and red heels. Along with Sara, Ranveer Singh’s family along with Deepika Padukone was also present at the screening.

As per latest reports, Sara has been roped in for the sequel of Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan that originally starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film will be reportedly helmed by none other than Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and is scheduled to go on floors next year. However, no official announcement has been made about the same so far.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More