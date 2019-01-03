With Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s up-scale energy, Sara Ali Khan’s on-screen charm and Rohit Shetty’s direction, Simmba has emerged as a box office hit. As the film continues to roar on cinema screens as well as social media, latest reports hint at the sequel of the action flick. As per the latest report by an entertainment daily, Simmba has not been designed for a single release and there are high chances that Ranveer Singh will return to the big screen as Simmba.
A source close to the daily has revealed that unlike in Simmba, Ajay Devgn would not make a special appearance in the sequel but would be rather seen joining hands with Ranveer as Simmba to put up a fight against the corrupt elements of the society. Whether the plans of making a sequel turn into a reality or not, would only depend on the magnitude of Simmba’s success.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the latest box office update of Simmba on his official Twitter account. Garnering Rs 20.72 crore on Friday, Rs 23.33 crore on Saturday, Rs 31.06 crore on Sunday, Rs 21.24 crore on Monday, Rs 28.19 crore on Tuesday and Rs 14.49 crore on Wednesday, Simmba has earned a total collection of Rs 139.03 crore at the box office.
Leave a Reply