As Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Simmba continues to take the box office by storm, latest reports suggest that the sequel of the film is on cards. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba has been bankrolled by Karan Johar at the box office. In 6 days at the box office, Simmba has earned Rs 139 crores at the box office. The film had hit the theatrical screens on December 28.

With Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s up-scale energy, Sara Ali Khan’s on-screen charm and Rohit Shetty’s direction, Simmba has emerged as a box office hit. As the film continues to roar on cinema screens as well as social media, latest reports hint at the sequel of the action flick. As per the latest report by an entertainment daily, Simmba has not been designed for a single release and there are high chances that Ranveer Singh will return to the big screen as Simmba.

A source close to the daily has revealed that unlike in Simmba, Ajay Devgn would not make a special appearance in the sequel but would be rather seen joining hands with Ranveer as Simmba to put up a fight against the corrupt elements of the society. Whether the plans of making a sequel turn into a reality or not, would only depend on the magnitude of Simmba’s success.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the latest box office update of Simmba on his official Twitter account. Garnering Rs 20.72 crore on Friday, Rs 23.33 crore on Saturday, Rs 31.06 crore on Sunday, Rs 21.24 crore on Monday, Rs 28.19 crore on Tuesday and Rs 14.49 crore on Wednesday, Simmba has earned a total collection of Rs 139.03 crore at the box office.

#Simmba is a SMASH HIT… Continues to collect in double digits, even after New Year celebrations have ended… This one is not slowing down soon… Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr, Sun 31.06 cr, Mon 21.24 cr, Tue 28.19 cr, Wed 14.49 cr. Total: ₹ 139.03 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2019

